MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said it charged an Illinois man suspected of second-degree murder last week with being a fugitive from justice.
MPD said officers arrested Nicholas Derousse, 30, of Granite City, Illinois, on Thursday. MPD became aware that Derousse possibly had a warrant for his arrest, issued out of Minneapolis, Minnesota for second-degree murder. The department received a information that Derousse was in Murray’s Central Park on Thursday, and officers made contact with him and confirmed his warrant. After he was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Derousse was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
MPD said the agency would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
