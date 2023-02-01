WAUKEGAN, Ill. — (TNS) Lake County prosecutors indicated the massive investigation into the July Fourth Highland Park parade shooting is still ongoing during a brief courtroom appearance Tuesday for alleged shooter Robert Crimo III.

In a case management conference that lasted three minutes, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said prosecutors had shared an additional 10,000 written pages of reports and other investigative materials, along with dozens of photographs, with Crimo’s attorneys since the defendant’s last court appearance Nov. 1. The prosecutor also said his office was seeking medical records of shooting victims in the case.