FRANKFORT – Fifth District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) will serve on the Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs, Local Government and Transportation committees during the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly, according to an announcement from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
The 2023 General Assembly convened for the first day of the session on Tuesday.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the state and our district on these committees,” Imes said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues as we make Kentucky a more business-friendly state and ensure our local and county governments have the resources they need to support so many across the Commonwealth.”
Members of the House Elections Committee members consider legislation that pertains to proposed amendments to the Kentucky Constitution, state and local elections, candidate qualifications and election finance.
House Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.
The House Transportation Committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.
Imes’ committee membership comes on the heels of his recent appointment as the new Vice Chair of the State Government Committee. The committee deals directly with the policies and administration of state government, including the legislative, executive, and judicial branches. This includes all constitutional officers, the state retirement systems and Commonwealth’s attorneys and circuit clerks.
Imes will additionally serve on the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, where she will play a key role in shaping the state’s next budget relating to the matter.
“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. This session we will continue our efforts to lower taxes, look for ways to help Kentuckians and the state navigate record inflation, and continue fighting to protect the values that define our Commonwealth.”
With these appointments, Imes is in a position to positively impact not only her district, but also the entire commonwealth, a House Majority Leadership news release said. The 2023 Regular Session began Tuesday, and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Imes serves the state’s 5th House District, which includes all of Calloway County and a portion of Trigg County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.