MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted at its last meeting of the year to purchase a 1.5-acre plot of land on the north side of Murray, bringing the county’s total acreage at the site to 16.5 acres. While its future use has not yet been determined, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said it could potentially meet some of county government’s substantial facility needs.
The 1.5 acres is located at 3027 U.S. 641 North, and Imes said the county plans to close on the purchase in January 2023. The new property adds to the 15 acres the county acquired in two separate purchases earlier this year in the same area, which is on the corner of KY 80 and U.S. 641 North, just south of Murray Memorial Gardens.
All three plots of land are being paid for with funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and Imes said the purchases were all below the appraised value of the land. He added that Kentucky statute prohibits the county from paying more for a property than its appraised value. The county purchased a plot of more than eight acres for $647,500 and a plot of more than six acres for $400,000. The Fiscal Court approved the purchase of the 1.5 acres for $177,500 at its Dec. 21 meeting.
Imes said there are no immediate or specific plans for the land, but it could utilized for a variety of needs.
“The county is going to have a genuine issue with aging county infrastructure at some point in the future,” Imes said. “Every building the county owns is at least 25 years old, with the courthouse being almost 110. Functionally, they are even more aged. The jail is a 129-bed correctional facility constructed in 1996 with a 34-bed workhouse built in 1968. In July, Jailer (Ken) Claud reported to the Fiscal Court the average inmates per day was 175.
“The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter, built in 1978, is constantly overrun with unwanted pets that are dropped off, and the shelter is in terrible condition for caring for them. The courthouse originally housed all the county constitutional offices, along with the judicial court and jail. Currently, it is marginally capable of housing the County Clerk and Treasurer’s offices and the PVA’s staff, along with their record storage needs. The County Road Department building was built in 1977 and is showing its age in wear and tear. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office building was built in 1952 and is bulging at the seams, as it currently has to also provide space for our 911 system and staff.”
Imes said that if all the buildings owned by the county were not grandfathered in, he couldn’t “think of a single facility … that would remotely pass” modern standards such as those enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. While all the buildings are badly in need of improvements, he said they would be subject to current codes “with even the slightest attempts at renovation.”
“In short, we are trying to provide the services Calloway County’s residents expect out of inefficient and inadequate facilities,” Imes said. “There is just no room to grow and keep up with the expected demand, all the while spending a considerable amount on maintenance to keep them operational.”
Imes said that over the last four years, the Fiscal Court has carefully tried to cut “every conceivable cost” and has also fully explored opportunities for cost-effectiveness either by renovation of the county’s current facilities or through buying newer existing buildings. While the property on U.S. 641 North certainly won’t meet all the county’s needs, Imes said he thinks the purchase is one step toward meeting its future goals for county facilities.
“The location of the property purchased should be reasonably centralized for the expected future growth of our county (based on) numerous studies and information that we have collected,” Imes said. “In the next year or so, the property will be leveled and cleaned up. We will continue to assess the structural needs for efficiently providing county services, and eventually, we could envision a facility that would provide one-stop access to all county government needs or services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.