MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted at its last meeting of the year to purchase a 1.5-acre plot of land on the north side of Murray, bringing the county’s total acreage at the site to 16.5 acres. While its future use has not yet been determined, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said it could potentially meet some of county government’s substantial facility needs.

The 1.5 acres is located at 3027 U.S. 641 North, and Imes said the county plans to close on the purchase in January 2023. The new property adds to the 15 acres the county acquired in two separate purchases earlier this year in the same area, which is on the corner of KY 80 and U.S. 641 North, just south of Murray Memorial Gardens.