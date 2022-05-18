MURRAY – With no Democratic Party challengers to face in November, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes will continue to serve in his current position for the next four years after having won Tuesday’s Republican primary.
Like fellow Republican incumbent Nicky Knight, who won the Republican sheriff’s primary, Imes was mourning Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash, who was shot and killed Monday by a suspect who has not yet been identified by Kentucky State Police. Even amidst that tragedy, though, Imes said he felt grateful to the voters for giving him a decisive win.
With 1,733 votes cast, Imes received 1,362 votes, or 78.59%. Mark Fredrick received 258 votes (14.89%) and Joel Stansberry received 113 (6.52%)
“I mean, I’m sad about all the events of the last two days, so it’s hard to get over-exuberant about it, but I’m just overwhelmed,” Imes said. “When you’re talking about nearly 80% of the vote, that’s just more than most people could dream of and I’m just so grateful for the people of Calloway County and those that actually got out and voted and their confidence in what we’re trying to do so. I’m just hoping it’s a reflection of the way we’ve conducted ourselves in the (fiscal) court and the support of the court members and how well we work together.
“I think people understand that we’re trying to do the right thing, and while we just don’t have the money to do everything everybody wants, my main objective is just to be as accommodating as we can and for the government to do the best we can and spend our tax money wisely. Honestly, (I’m proud) to keep working with a group of guys (the magistrates on the fiscal court) I’ve been working with and have input from the community.”
All election results are unofficial until they are certified.
