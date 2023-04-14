FRANKFORT – The Murray Independent School District will receive an additional $641,891 in state funding as a result of the district’s growth, according to State Rep. Mary Beth Imes.
Imes and fellow lawmakers approved legislation, HB 553, aimed at ensuring public school districts experiencing significant growth receive the appropriate level of per pupil funding based on average daily attendance. The measure will increase money available to the districts through the state’s Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) fund, Imes said.
“HB 553 provides our schools with more reflective SEEK funding given Murray Independent Schools recent increase in ADA,” said Imes. “I want to thank the leaders and superintendents in my community who brought this issue to the legislature’s attention and to also highlight HB 553 provides a fix to an issue growing school districts across the state were facing. We want to ensure our youth, school administrators, and teachers are properly taken care of with SEEK funding, and HB 553 adjusts funding to do so.”
When calculating school funding for SEEK purposes, the Kentucky Department of Education uses what is called average daily attendance (ADA). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HB 1 of the 2022 Regular Session allowed school districts to use school year 2018-2019 ADA or their current ADA. However, by allowing school districts to choose, lawmakers had the unintended consequence of not accounting for growth school districts. Growth school districts are those districts that have an increasing ADA.
According to Imes, the Department of Education considers Murray Independent Schools a growth school district when calculating ADA. HB 553 delivers funding for Murray Independent Schools and other growing school districts by allowing them to use their ADA for the first two months of the 2022-2023 school year. The adjusted funding will mean an additional $10.5 million in funding across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.