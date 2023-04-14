FRANKFORT – The Murray Independent School District will receive an additional $641,891 in state funding as a result of the district’s growth, according to State Rep. Mary Beth Imes. 

Imes and fellow lawmakers approved legislation, HB 553, aimed at ensuring public school districts experiencing significant growth receive the appropriate level of per pupil funding based on average daily attendance. The measure will increase money available to the districts through the state’s Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) fund, Imes said.

