Imes, Rogers say 2023 looking bright for community

MURRAY – During the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Community breakfast Tuesday, local leaders highlighted 2022 accomplishments and looked toward the future.
The event was part of the chamber’s monthly Business@Breakfast series, and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes started by looking back at November’s Founders Day Bicentennial Celebration and thanking everyone who attended or helped make that day a success. The county turned over control of Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation to the City of Murray in the fall of 2021, and Imes thanked the city for upgrades it had made over the last year in Central Park, where Founders Day was held. He also said he thought the relationship between county and city government is currently stronger than ever before.
Imes said the county was successful in securing several grants in the last year, with one of the largest being $4.35 million for broadband expansion. Imes said the grant application was submitted on the county’s behalf by West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T), which will be working with the county to expand the infrastructure for broadband connectivity in unserved areas in Dexter and Almo.
“There’s ‘unserved’ and ‘underserved,’ and these are totally unserved,” Imes said. “That is an area that we have worked on, even back when I was in the legislature, getting this internet thing rolling. It still doesn’t seem to be rolling very fast, but we do have that grant, and hopefully, sometime next year, we’ll actually see fiber in the ground.”
Imes said the county also invested $900,000 on top of $1.4 million that was already being used for water and sewer expansion in Murray. He said it was important for the county to assist the City of Murray with projects like this because most county residents get their water from Murray. He said he was also happy the county was able to secure a grant of $755,000 for the Dexter-Almo Water District through a Clean Water Act program.
Imes said the county also used about $900,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to make several aging county buildings, including the jail, more energy-efficient.
“(That is) to help lower and ultimately save on our maintenance cost,” Imes said. “One thing I don’t think (most people) realize is that just to maintain these buildings, just because of the aging structure, the county spends about $400,000 a year just to try to keep up and keep all the mechanics of the courthouse, the jail and everything going.”
Imes touted the county’s investment in repaving in 2022, using $2.3 million from its ARPA funds to upgrade about 26 miles of county roads. Imes said the county is responsible for about 685 miles of road, while the City of Murray has about 100 miles and the state has jurisdiction over about 230 miles.
Adding to what Imes said about the county’s water supply, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said that, other than people using wells, the city provides water for 97% of the county’s residents. That means the city’s water plant employees treat a “tremendous amount” of water, he said.
“The people at the water plant treat the water and get the water safe for us so that when we turn the faucet on (everything works),” Rogers said. “We expect water to come out when we turn the faucet on and we expect the commode to flush, but these things don’t just happen. These people are working constantly. When the tornado hit back last December, we were without power for two or three days. Our water department people had to be there around the clock to try to make sure that the generator was working and that the power didn’t turn off because we wanted to provide the water to all these folks in the county. What a necessity that is.”
Rogers said the pandemic slowed down the city’s economic progress quite a lot, with the result being about 50 closed buildings in 2020 and 2021. He said that appears to be turning around now.
“We’re starting to come back,” Rogers said. “We averaged for the last 30 years about 100 to 120 building permits a year. In 2020, we had 39, to give you an example of how things almost shut down in 2020. Now, we have about 20 active work orders – or work permit requests – in progress. You drive around town and you see the signs going up and you see the businesses open, and I can tell you there are several more who are calling. People want to come to Murray, and we want to help them get here. I anticipate that we’ll have a new shopping center within a couple of years north of town; I really think that’ll happen.”
With growth moving north, Rogers added that the city has a lot of work ahead to expand water and sewer to those areas as businesses move in.
Rogers said he was proud that the city was able to install lights at The Murray Bank Soccer Complex at Bee Creek and reopen the pool this year thanks to the generosity of the community.
“We have been able – thanks to the community for donating a million-and-a-half dollars, which is awesome, in my opinion – thanks to you and others who gave, we did get the swimming pool this summer,” he said. “Thanks to you, five soccer fields have lights on them. And thanks to Murray Electric, the baseball and softball fields have lights that work.
“If everybody works together, all those things can be done. That’s what it takes – we have to work together. I can’t tell you how proud I am to be mayor of Murray, and I hope you’re equally as proud to reside and work in the city of Murray because I think it’s a wonderful place.”
