MURRAY – During the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Community breakfast Tuesday, local leaders highlighted 2022 accomplishments and looked toward the future.

The event was part of the chamber’s monthly Business@Breakfast series, and Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes started by looking back at November’s Founders Day Bicentennial Celebration and thanking everyone who attended or helped make that day a success. The county turned over control of Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation to the City of Murray in the fall of 2021, and Imes thanked the city for upgrades it had made over the last year in Central Park, where Founders Day was held. He also said he thought the relationship between county and city government is currently stronger than ever before.

Imes, Rogers say 2023 looking bright for community

Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes speaks at Tuesday's annual State of the Community Business@Breakfast, hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers speaks at Tuesday's annual State of the Community Business@Breakfast, hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce.