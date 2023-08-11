Impact of tourism in Murray and Calloway County

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is shown holding a press conference in Lexington on Aug. 8 to announce the Kentucky Department of Tourism Economic Impact Numbers from 2022. Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, is pictured third from the left on the front row.

 Photo provided

MURRAY - The annual survey of tourism spending in Kentucky was released on Aug. 8 showing the impact of tourism in 2022. All nine of the state's tourism regions numbers were reported, including the Western Waterlands region which encompasses Calloway County. 

According to the Kentucky Department of Tourism's annual economic impact study, conducted by Tourism Economics, Calloway County had the fourth largest economic impact out of the 15 counties in the Western Waterlands region, with an 8.6% increase from 2021 to 2022. That impact includes $82.49 million in total spending, supporting more than 660 jobs within the tourism and hospitality industry, and generating $6.2 million in state and local taxes. 