Impact of tourism in Murray and Calloway County

MURRAY - The annual survey of tourism spending in Kentucky was released on Aug. 8 showing the impact of tourism in 2022. All nine of the state's tourism regions numbers were reported, including the Western Waterlands region which encompasses Calloway County.
According to the Kentucky Department of Tourism's annual economic impact study, conducted by Tourism Economics, Calloway County had the fourth largest economic impact out of the 15 counties in the Western Waterlands region, with an 8.6% increase from 2021 to 2022. That impact includes $82.49 million in total spending, supporting more than 660 jobs within the tourism and hospitality industry, and generating $6.2 million in state and local taxes.
Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the tourism industry has recovered from the pandemic, and these numbers prove just that. "We have a strong quality of life in Murray that visitors want to embrace and explore. Visitors and businesses come to communities that are vibrant and growing, and we have proof that Murray is on the forward moving track," said Carrico.
Statewide, the travel and tourism industry contributed $12.9 billion to Kentucky's economy in 2022, while visitor spending supported 91,668 jobs. Within the Western Waterlands region, the total impact includes $896.4 million in total spending, supporting 6,939 jobs in the hospitality industry.
Jeremy Whitmore, executive director of the Calloway County Tourism Commission, says it's always exciting to see the impact visitors have on the economy of Calloway County. "These numbers reflect what I see and hear at boat and travel shows where I participate. People are looking for outdoor experiences that can be found at Kentucky Lake. Add to that the amenities, events and friendly folks found in Murray and across the county and you have a winning formula that travelers are looking for," said Whitmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.