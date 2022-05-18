MURRAY – While Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight was not in a celebratory mood after winning his party’s nomination Tuesday night, he said he is grateful to Calloway County Republicans for placing their confidence in him.
Judge-Executive Kenny Imes appointed Knight as sheriff in August 2020 after former Sheriff Sam Steger resigned from the office, and Tuesday’s primary election was the first time Knight had run for office. With a total of 1,742 votes cast, Knight won 1,316 votes for a 75.55% finish. His Republican challenger, Ryan Dawson, received 426 votes, or 24.45%.
Democrat Danny Williams will challenge Knight in the November general election.
Knight’s win, however, could not have come at a more heartbreaking time, as he and his deputies – along with much of the western Kentucky law enforcement community – are mourning the loss of Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was fatally shot in Marshall County on Monday. Knight said he had appreciated the support of his late friend and colleague and wanted to do whatever he could to honor his memory.
“I guess that’s not awful bad for my first election,” Knight said upon learning he had received just over three-quarters of the vote. “Basically, it’s bittersweet. I know Jody was all-in with me, and I think he’d be proud to hear the results. We’re going to keep motoring on in Jody’s honor. I do appreciate all the support that I got from people, and I’m going to need their support in November.”
All election results are unofficial until they are certified.
