From left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum arrive onstage for the first debate of the GOP primary season, at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. 

 Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MILWAUKEE — (TNS) Like a chorus line awaiting its leading man, eight Republican presidential hopefuls opened their first debate Wednesday night without the party’s main attraction, hoping to show they can solve a puzzle that has bewildered GOP politicians for eights years: how to get past former President Donald Trump.

The opening moments of the debate illustrated how far the Republicans have come from the pre-Trump era, in which the party typically deferred to candidates with long experience in politics.