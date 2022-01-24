MURRAY – A Calloway County Road Department employee says his years working with the department have prepared him to serve as judge-executive if elected.
Joel Stansberry recently filed to run for Calloway County judge-executive, and he previously run for the office four years ago. He previously held the county road department supervisor’s position for a year – from 2019 to 2020 – and currently still works in the department, which he said he has done since 2011. He said that in addition to focusing on roads, he wants get the county’s budget under control and be able to fully fund the Calloway County Jail.
“Our roads need all the help they can get,” Stansberry said. “I mainly want to work on the budget as hard as I can to make sure we’ve got all the money we can to put toward the roads.”
Stansberry said he couldn’t necessarily say the road fund is currently being mishandled, but he believes his experience with the road department would serve him well if local voters put their trust in him.
“I was road supervisor for a year and I got to see a lot about how things work and got to talk to Frankfort (on a regular basis),” Stansberry said. “I have a plan, and I don’t think there’s a whole lot of planning on how things are going right now; we just kind of operate. I’ve got a plan, but it’s going to take a lot of maneuvers to get it to where it needs to be. I’m not saying they’re doing a horrible job or anything like that, but from what I’ve seen and what I’ve been doing the last (close to) 12 years at the road department, I believe I can help (the county).”
Stansberry added, “I just want to make sure our departments are funded. With our jail, we’ve got trouble with it every year on how we’re going to fund it and where the money’s going to come from. With our road department, it functions with whatever everybody else doesn’t need or can’t use. I’d like to boost that up to where we can get all the free money we possibly can from the state that we could utilize. It’s mainly getting everything to where the (road department) has a budget we can work from.”
Other Republicans in the race include incumbent Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and Mark Fredrick. No Democrats have to run, and the filing deadline is Tuesday.
