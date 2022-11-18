MURRAY – Leadership West Kentucky is now accepting applications for the Inaugural Class of 2023.
The West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA) is creating a regional leadership program to build a network of informed citizens across community lines. Curriculum includes leadership development, education on issues facing the region, relationship-building, and awareness of uniqueness of each county. The counties involved are Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Todd and Trigg.
The class participates in five sessions, taking place January through May 2023, which begins with a mandatory orientation in Paducah to kick off the program. Class members will travel each month to the featured area with a focus on that community as well as regional topics such as transportation, education, economic development, quality of life, advocacy, agriculture, and tourism. These topics will be covered by knowledgeable speakers and panels, tours, interactive exercises, and class discussions. Participants will graduate at the final session.
“We have been exploring creating this program for several years now,” said Michelle Bundren, president/CEO Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. “We hope to build unity and pride in what I like to call ‘True West Kentucky.’ By uniting the leaders in each community, I am certain it will have a positive impact on our entire region.”
To be eligible to apply, applicants must either work or live in one of the counties identified above. If the county they reside in has a local Leadership program, it is highly recommended they participate in their local program before applying for LWK. Program organizers are looking for participants who are active in their local community and willing to commit the time to actively participate in LWK. Attention will be given to reflect the diversity of the region’s local communities.
Participants will be chosen by a Selection Committee appointed by the WKRCA Board and based upon the information completed on the application. The Committee will be seeking a diverse class, professionally, geographically, ethnically and gender-wise. The goal is to have representation from all 15 counties.
Applications, class dates, cost and more program information can be found online at www.MyMurray.com. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Notifications will be made no later than Jan. 4, 2023. Applicants should review the dates of the class to ensure there are no major conflicts and tentatively hold those dates.
The hope is that participants of the Leadership West Kentucky program will return to their companies and communities with increased skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new region-wide professional network. These leaders are better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to further the region.
