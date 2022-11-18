Leadership West Kentucky

MURRAY – Leadership West Kentucky is now accepting applications for the Inaugural Class of 2023.

The West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA) is creating a regional leadership program to build a network of informed citizens across community lines. Curriculum includes leadership development, education on issues facing the region, relationship-building, and awareness of uniqueness of each county. The counties involved are Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Todd and Trigg.