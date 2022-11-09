CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception.
Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
According to the Kentucky Board of Elections, Moore received a combined 11,277 votes (54%) in Calloway and Marshall counties and Jameson received 9,494 votes (46%).
“I’m very excited,” Moore said. “I can’t thank my supporters enough in both Calloway County and Marshall County, and I look forward to implementing my platform. I will remain impartial. I’m going to consider more than just one drug treatment program. I will be transparent and considerate of domestic violence resources. I’m going to bring back respect and courtesy to the 42nd Judicial District. I will never, at any time, abuse my contempt power, and I’ll treat everybody with respect and courtesy.”
“I really appreciate all the people that worked so hard,” Jameson said. “We had amazing people supporting us, that did so much, and that’s work that’s going to carry forward. I’m going to continue to work on the things that I’m passionate about. I was a member of this community long before I was judge. We’ll still be doing what we can to help.”
Incumbent Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight’s first election for a four-year term was successful Tuesday night as the Republican defeated Democrat Danny Williams in the county-wide general election.
With 100% of the votes counted, Knight had 8,083 votes (68.51%) to Williams’ 3,715 votes (31.49%). Knight was appointed sheriff in August 2020 after Sam Steger resigned from the office with two years still remaining on his second term. Knight had served as Steger’s chief deputy.
Tuesday, though, while the election win was appreciated, there was something else that mattered more to Knight. He needed to remember a friend — his chief deputy, Jody Cash, who died in May while in the line of duty.
“Since May 16, I have done my best to keep Jody’s name out of it. Tonight, I want to dedicate this win to Jody Cash, my friend and my chief deputy,” an emotional Knight said as he discussed his campaign, his first for a public office.
“I feel wonderful right now and I’m tickled to death. I’m just ready for the next four years. I feel that the sheriff’s office is going in the right direction and I believe the community thinks it’s going in the right direction.”
Williams, who has been in emergency service in his native county for many years, said he was disappointed with Tuesday’s result. Like Knight, he was running for a public office for the first time.
“It was a very interesting experience,” said Williams, who is now an officer with the Murray State University Police Department after serving several years with the Calloway Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and a stint with the Murray Police Department. He also served several years as assistant chief of the Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
“I don’t know what I could’ve done differently. I had a lot of people ask me to run, so I ran. I’m appreciative of everyone who supported me.”
Republican Bryan Ernstberger claimed a third term as Calloway County Attorney Tuesday with an easy win in the county-wide general election.
With 100% of the votes counted, Ernstberger had accumulated 8,581 votes (73.11%) to Democrat Madison Leach’s 3,156 votes (26.89%).
“I feel good about the race and I’m happy with the percentage that I won,” Ernstberger said Tuesday night after the votes were tabulated. “I am encouraged by the amount of support these results showed. I appreciate all the help and support from my family and friends and from the voters. We will continue to do what we have done the last eight years and strive to improve wherever we can.”
Leach was running for an elected office for the first time.
“I felt immense pride and excitement about our form of government today while at the polls,” Leach said. “People were lined up at the polls and took the opportunity to speak their voice and fulfill their civic duty. I am humbled by the community support I received and Calloway County is better by the conversations and debate between me and my opponent.”
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers was re-elected with 2,589 votes out of 3,834, for 67.33% of the vote. His challenger, Clif Darnell received 1,256 votes, or 32.67%.
“I appreciate the confidence that the people placed in me,” Rogers said. “I tried to run a good, positive campaign and talk about the issues, and I’ll do the best I can during the next term.”
“That’s not the turnout I expected, but, you know, I feel like we did our best in this situation and without going too much into it, I think my team really put together a good campaign,” Darnell said. “I think the door-to-door concept was very successful and at the end of the day, we just needed to get more votes. It’s that simple.”
With 62.78% reporting statewide, Constitutional Amendment #1 received 443,456 (51.6%) No votes and 415,344 (48.4%) Yes votes.
With 80.93% reporting statewide, Constitutional Amendment #2 received 624,462 votes (53.6%) and 540,786 Yes votes (46.5%).
(Staff writers Martha Andrus, John Wright Hawkins Teague and Jessica Jones Paine contributed to this report.)
