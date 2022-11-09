Calloway County voters turn out in droves

Long lines of voters are seen outside the CFSB Center mid-day Tuesday, and other polling places in the county also reportedly saw large numbers as well.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / For the Ledger

CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception.

Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.