Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal information on house where Idaho students were killed

BOISE, Idaho — (TNS) At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention.
Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
The most recent leaseholders were six University of Idaho undergraduates who signed a 12-month contract that began June 5, according to the property management firm that oversees the home.
Three of those renters would not live to see the end of their lease. And by Nov. 13, 1122 King Road would be surrounded by yellow crime scene tape.
The tenants were Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, as well as an unnamed sixth person on the lease who no longer lived there.
In the early morning hours that Sunday, Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death in the house.
Following a 911 call made from the cellphone of one of the two surviving roommates at around noon, law enforcement arrived, marking the start of an investigation that would go on for nearly seven weeks before an arrest was made.
More than 2,500 miles away in a much smaller rural town — Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, population 211 — is another house. White with red shutters, it sits tucked into the rolling Pocono Mountains made famous for the escape they provide East Coast city-dwellers.
This house, too, saw a swarm of law enforcement when police came to arrest 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
Following Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho, police filed a 19-page affidavit that provided new details about what they think happened inside the house on King Road, and what was found.
The Idaho Statesman has used the affidavit to update its previous reporting on the house, which was based on photos from rental listings and documents submitted by former owners to the city of Moscow. Depictions of the floors and dimensions are approximations created by the Statesman based on that information.
Greek members rent out home
Just north of the home is the university’s new Greek Row, where many fraternity and sorority activities take place. That proximity meant the area was particularly popular among those involved in U of I Greek life, including sorority members Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen.
“It’s a tight-knit community,” Merida McClanahan, supervisor at Team Idaho Real Estate & Property Management, told the Statesman in a phone interview. “They’re on the back side of campus right across the street from Greek Row, and those kids cycle in and out.”
The King Road home’s six bedrooms had at one time been rented as separate apartments, McClanahan said.
“Primarily for the last 12 years, it has been rented as one unit as a single-family home,” she said.
The house originally had two floors, but an owner requested to add the lowest floor in 2000, according to Moscow city permits. Built into a hillside, the house has one exterior door on each floor.
The home is 3,120 square feet, according to Zillow. The Latah County Assessor’s Office assessed its value at $343,848 in August.
The listed owner of the King Road property didn’t return email and phone messages from the Statesman.
(By Sally Krutzig, The Idaho Statesman)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.