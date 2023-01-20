Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal information on house where Idaho students were killed

A view from the back of the house on the 1100 block of King Road in Moscow, Idaho, where police found four University of Idaho students stabbed to death Nov. 13.

 Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — (TNS) At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention.

Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.