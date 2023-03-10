MURRAY – Ahead of a county vote to pass a 7% auto insurance premium tax, local insurance agents are asking magistrates to spend more time researching possible impacts or reduce the proposed percentage before making a final decision.

The Calloway County Fiscal Court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Courthouse Annex, and members are expected to vote on the second reading of a tax that would implement a 7% tax on insurance policies for personal automobiles. If it passes, the tax would take effect July 1. In last month’s Fiscal Court meeting, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the county road department’s $4 million annual is simply not enough to resurface roads and repair a number of bridges that are in desperate need of improvements.

