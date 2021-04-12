MURRAY — While enjoying lunch one day in October with the founder of the Calloway County Collective, Mary Scott Buck, volunteer Emily Turpin mentioned an idea.
She had noticed that blessing boxes, designed for people in need to obtain food and other items left by community members wishing to help them, were having a new item appear — pet food. She had noticed that sacks of food, some weighing about 4 pounds, were not only finding their way into the boxes, but were also being left outside near the boxes.
An animal lover herself, Turpin decided to push the proverbial envelope.
“I was talking to Mary and said, ‘Oh man! It’s so nice that somebody is donating those things, but it takes up so much room because, with even only a four-pound bag, while it would fit, you couldn’t put a lot of other stuff in.’ So I thought, ‘Why can’t we just have one dedicated to animals?’” Turpin recalled. “She’s like, ‘That’s a very good idea.’
“So I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got the idea but you’re the one that gets stuff done.’ So she made a post on our Facebook page and started talking about our idea.”
That conversation has now led to the construction of a wooden building near the entrance of the Murray-Calloway County Dog Park inside Central Park. It has come to be known as the “Kibble Cottage,” although it contains much more than food items. Toys, treats, bowls, kennels, collars and more have been left by donors wishing to assist pet owners throughout the community who may be struggling with how to keep pets healthy and safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Buck said that this project has been not unlike every other project the Collective has undertaken since forming in March 2020, during the early stages of the pandemic arriving in Calloway County.
It starts out as something, then the ball just starts rolling,” said Buck, who started the Collective originally as a way for Murray and Calloway County residents to locate hard-to-find item, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer, after they had started disappearing from store shelves. Now, the Collective has morphed into a well-organized, multi-faceted operation with an army of volunteers that undertake a wide variety of missions, which, as of early February, now includes the pet world.
“And we’ve learned a lot. For one thing, we don’t want to put too much in there at one time, so we just gradually fill the box. However, we have noticed that others are helping us fill the box as well,” she said, adding that the main communication avenues for matters involving the Kibble Cottage is the same one that has allowed the Collective to gain a strong foothold on the community, Facebook and Instagram.
“I think the conversation was started because of the information that was put into our group, letting people know the importance of the need of something.”
Turpin said one of the first forms of assistants came when the Murray Taco John’s restaurant committed to help pay for the construction costs of the building. The manager at Taco John’s — Debbie Inman — just happens to be an animal lover as well.
“I was like, ‘How cute is it that we were eating Taco John’s when we had this idea and then they help get it done?’” Turpin said, adding that she has gone on to learn that corporate businesses are willing to help with something like this. “So I started reaching out and going on (various forms of social media) and sending emails to these companies. Within three days, one of the companies had sent me something and it’s been a long list from there.
“One of the companies sent me coupons for free cat litter. Chewy sent us 30 bags of cat and dog food and Coastal Collars sent us over $400 worth of collars. Just by simply contacting and saying ‘hi, this is going on and, hey, I’m one of your loyal customers too,’ we’ve had a lot of things sent to us.”
With the main supplier of the Kibble Cottage being Turpin, the corporate help, along with the local supporters, are keeping her from having to foot much of the bill for keeping the Cottage stocked. She said she visits the building every day, or every other day, to check on the inside and see if it has enough materials.
“My original joke to my family is that this is my new tiny home,” Turpin said, adding that her visits are further enhancing the idea that this kind of facility was needed in the community. “There are many times it is empty, and I would say that when I fill it, those items last maybe 12 hours. It’s being used a lot,” Turpin said.
Local wood artist and designer Justin Roberts handled the construction of the Kibble Cottage. He has also been the creative mind behind several of the blessing boxes the Collective has placed throughout the county, particularly in the last year.
He said he only had one thing in mind as he put his efforts into the Cottage project.
“I was trying to put an artist’s touch on it, where somebody looks at it and it brings a smile to their face,” Roberts said. “To me, it almost resembles a bird house in a sense, maybe even a cross between a bird house and a dog house.
“In fact, I’ve met with (Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates) and, at some point, I want to build a sculpture in the woods on one of trails there and the idea is to tie it into the Kibble Cottage. I also built the Hobgoblin, which is over at the Murray Art Guild, so I thought about building him a buddy in the woods. Then maybe he could have a pet bird somewhere in the woods to tie it all together and just encourage outdoor play and encourage people to get outside and create some sort of scavenger hunt between these pieces.”
The Cottage is significantly larger than the other blessing boxes Roberts has constructed. Consisting of wood pallets he found at various locations throughout the community, as well as roof shingles that were donated and installed by True Line Roofing of Benton, the Cottage is 10 feet tall and has a wing span of 13 feet. He said there was a reason for the larger size.
“Emily, of course, was getting all of this stuff donated, so I told her that I believed this box was going to have to be pretty big. I mean, some of these bags of food can get up to 50, 60 pounds each,” he said. “I’m happy to be part of this community and to be in a place where everybody helps everybody. It really makes life a lot easier during hard times.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Kibble Cottage should know that, unlike other blessing boxes, this is not accessible 24 hours a day. It is only open during park hours, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.