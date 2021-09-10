MURRAY – A Murray man faces multiple felony charges after deputies responded to an emergency call Wednesday morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, CCSO deputies responded to a residence on Marigold Lane after receiving a 911 call for assistance. Upon their arrival, deputies located a female and male outside the residence.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Jody M. Smith, 58, of Murray – who was out on bond for a pending second-degree assault charge in Marshall County – was allegedly in violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order (EPO) involving the same female victim. Suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia were located by deputies, and Smith was taken into custody. The female also reported being held against her will at the residence for approximately two days, at times allegedly under threat of being shot by Smith.
Smith was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree wanton endangerment, intimidating a participant in the legal process and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.