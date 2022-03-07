MIDWAY – An Iowa truck driver died in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning after the log truck he was driving overturned south of Murray.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 4 a.m. Monday of a single vehicle tractor trailer collision on U.S. 641 South. CCSO deputies responded and located an overturned tractor trailer near Phillips Drive on U.S. 641 South.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Bernie Reid, 68, of Waterloo, Iowa was northbound on U.S. 641 in a 2022 International Harvester tractor trailer with a load of logs when, for reasons believed to be related to heavy rain and strong winds, the vehicle exited the roadway. The tractor trailer overturned and Reid was ejected from the vehicle. Preliminary investigation also indicated Reid was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland pronounced Bernie Reid deceased at the scene. CCSO was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services.
