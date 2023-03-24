MURRAY – This week’s 20-year anniversary of the start of the Iraq War has local veterans thinking about the time they spent overseas. Regardless of what lasting effects the war might have had on them or how they might feel about the stated reasons for sending them there, each of the veterans who spoke to the Ledger & Times this week said they are proud of their service and would do it all over again.
Monday marked two decades since the U.S. carried out its first airstrikes in Iraq on March 20, 2003, which began Operation Iraqi Freedom. John Carey, a staff chaplain at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and member of Murray’s American Legion Post 73, said that more than a decade before that, he first served as an enlisted soldier with the Tennessee Army National Guard during the first war in Iraq, Operation Desert Storm. He said it was during that time that he rededicated his life to Christ and the call to preach, and years later, he had the opportunity to share his faith in that Guard unit.
“Over 15 of my 22 active duty years was as an Army chaplain,” Carey said. “I had a chance to serve in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan during Operation Iraqi Freedom. We were actually part of the second wave (of troops) in 2004 to 2005. I was with the 82nd Engineer Battalion out of Hamburg, Germany, and … I was at FOB, Forward Operations Base, out of Baghdad.”
Former President George W. Bush’s rationale for going to war was that Iraq was thought to be hiding weapons of mass destruction. Carey said that although no WMDs were found, that doesn’t necessarily mean they were never there. While it might be easy for people to say now that the war was a bad idea, he doesn’t believe the decision was as simple as it appears to some.
“It’s amazing how many Monday morning quarterbacks there are … I saw a lot of good happen in Iraq,” Carey said. “People seem to forget there was a guy by the name of Saddam Hussein, and I lived there when people had walls built up around their house that they dare not be seen out of because Saddam Hussein’s henchmen could just randomly pick people to rape and kill, and who would care? Saddam Hussein was in charge, and he ruled with terror. For all the good and the bad that people want to argue and talk about and debate, that’s one thing that you don’t have to worry about anymore. That’s one thing the citizens don’t have to worry about anymore, and there were people that were very appreciative of our being there. I’m not saying all the right moves were made.”
After he came back to the U.S., Carey worked during 2010 and 2011 in clinical pastoral education at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which he said gave him the qualifications for his current job.
Ryan Buchanan, R.J. Owens and Tommy Mills are members of Murray’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6291, with Buchanan currently serving as commander and Owens acting as service officer. Buchanan said he comes from a military family, with his grandfather serving in the Navy during the Korean War and Vietnam War and his mother serving during the Cold War as one of the first female tech mechanics to enlist in the Army. Because of that background, he had always planned to enlist, even when he was a child. He was a senior at Calloway County High School when war was declared, which motivated him to go ahead and file his enlistment paperwork.
Buchanan said he started basic training 28 days after graduating high school and started his service with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas. He began his first tour of duty in Iraq in 2006, a few months before Bush sent an additional 400,000 troops to stabilize the region, a plan that became known as “the Surge.” After his first tour ended in 2008, he did a second tour there from 2008 to 2010 and then a tour in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012.
Mills, who also grew up in Calloway County and attended CCHS for several years before eventually transferring and graduating from Murray High School, said he joined the Kentucky National Guard three months before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He began his service with Murray’s 438th Military Police Company (MP Co.) and went to Louisville’s 223rd MP Co. before deploying to Guantanamo Bay with Bowling Green’s 617th MP Co. He eventually volunteered to go to Iraq.
Owens, who is originally from California, served with several units, but he was with the 529th Ordnance Company in Vilseck, Germany, when he deployed to Iraq. His company of ammunition specialists actually arrived there the month before the war officially began.
“We were taking care of setting up secure points and disarming IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and dealing with locals,” Owens said. “We were in Iraq right before the war kicked off, and we were on a no-contact order. So we got to see the reasons why we were there, as opposed to people who came in later who weren’t stuck in the no-contact order.
“(It was terrible) the way people were treated over there. I personally witnessed a young Iraqi boy, just before sunset, run out of his house to grab a soccer ball; the sun set before he got all the way into the house, and the dad was dragged out of the house and both his feet were broken – because his son broke curfew by three seconds. If something like that happened here in the States, how many riots would there be all over the country? We were stuck seeing people being mistreated by their government for absolutely no reason. There was no justifiable reason for the punishments that they were receiving. There were people living in pop-up tents, and they would call it a town. They’d be sweeping the sand floor and thankful that they had it, just to have it taken away from them because of one little thing they did that the government didn’t agree with.”
Buchanan, Owens and Mills are all medically retired, which means they receive all the benefits from the Veterans Administration that a service member who had a regular retirement would receive, including medical care and disability/retirement payments. Buchanan was in a helicopter crash and experienced toxic exposures, most likely leading to the brain cancer for which he and others in his unit were later treated. Owens lost his right leg to an IED, and considering how dangerous it was in Iraq, it’s perhaps surprising there aren’t even more disabled veterans in the U.S.
“I did really long deployments with the capacity of my job because there were only 12 aviation brigades, and there were 32 basic combat brigades and active, regular Army,” Buchanan said. “Then you have all your National Guard troops coming in too, and I can’t even calculate how many of those there are. In aviation, we had to support all of those ground troops; everybody that didn’t fly, we had to move them in and out of the country because there was no real safe way to get around the country. Driving through Iraq and Afghanistan – mostly Iraq – there was a 50/50 chance, probably higher, that your convoy was going to get hit. You were going to drive over an IED, you were going to lose somebody.”
In addition to the physical injuries soldiers endured, the mental stress from the paranoia of possible betrayal or sudden attacks was always present. Mills was a gunner who worked with and trained Iraqi Highway Patrol, and although he said he met plenty of great people, he could never fully trust them because of the very real possibility that any one of them could be an insurgent infiltrating the unit to plan an attack.
“A lot of times, they would get in (the truck) and I would make sure that our guys had their weapons because I’m not going to put one of (the Iraqi trainees) behind my driver,” Mills said. “I want to trust them, but they’re still not one of us, so I went back and forth on it. I always battled with myself. (Luckily) nothing ever happened with one of our guys, other than when we would give them brand-new Glocks for the academy and then we’d have to go buy them back from downtown because they’d run off and sell them to somebody. One of their generals got in trouble because he was taking his guys and offering them half their paycheck to go home, and he would take the other half of the paycheck. So then he got busted because he was doing that.”
“That’s what made the war and dealing with the people so hard,” Buchanan added. “The Sons of Islam, ISIS (and other groups) were weaponizing peoples’ faith and poverty. They would make all these promises to family members, saying, ‘Look, if you go do this, our religion says you’ll get something in return when you reach the afterlife, and we will make sure that your family never wants for food or anything ever again.’ So that turned regular civilians with zero combat training and zero experience into the enemy just overnight. It was a non-defined enemy because it was literally everybody walking up and down the street or everyone on the rooftops.
Despite the danger and the constant threat of violence, Mills said the way it was covered in the news couldn’t help but be misleading because there was always going to be coverage of soldiers being killed, but never as much coverage of activities like soldiers building schools. He said that every time his grandmother saw on the news that a soldier had died, she would automatically assume it was him.
“I’d say, ‘Do you realize how many people are here?’” Mills said. “I loved talking to my family, but I made a mistake one time and I never would make it again, of saying, ‘Hey, I’ll call you in a couple hours.’ We roll out, and 18 hours later, we’re still out. They’re back home thinking, ‘I haven’t heard from him, so he must have been killed.’ It was disheartening.”
Buchanan said he and his fellow veterans feel fortunate that regardless of how individuals might feel about the Iraq War, the vast majority of the public appreciates their service, which was not the case for Vietnam War veterans in the 1960s and ‘70s. He said he thinks this is one reason why so many veterans of his generation are oriented toward public service and are less isolated than many veterans of the previous couple of generations. Regardless of the lingering effects of their service, all three men say they would make the same decisions again.
“Despite everything that happened, I’d do it all again,” Buchanan said.
“I got blown up a few times and got crushed,” Owens said matter-of-factly. “I’m very proud of what I did. I’m proud of where I went. I’m proud of my crews that I was with, my teams that I was with, the U.S. Army that I was in. I’d do it all again in a heartbeat. If I could go back in time, I would do everything, even knowing the outcome with no hesitation. Not a drop of hesitation.”
