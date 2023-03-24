MURRAY – This week’s 20-year anniversary of the start of the Iraq War has local veterans thinking about the time they spent overseas. Regardless of what lasting effects the war might have had on them or how they might feel about the stated reasons for sending them there, each of the veterans who spoke to the Ledger & Times this week said they are proud of their service and would do it all over again.

Monday marked two decades since the U.S. carried out its first airstrikes in Iraq on March 20, 2003, which began Operation Iraqi Freedom. John Carey, a staff chaplain at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and member of Murray’s American Legion Post 73, said that more than a decade before that, he first served as an enlisted soldier with the Tennessee Army National Guard during the first war in Iraq, Operation Desert Storm. He said it was during that time that he rededicated his life to Christ and the call to preach, and years later, he had the opportunity to share his faith in that Guard unit.