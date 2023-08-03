US-NEWS-IS-IT-ILLEGAL-DRIVE-SLOW-1-LX.jpg

Traffic is backed up on the northbound side of I-75 before the Winchester exit in Lexington, Ky., June 13, 2023. Here’s what to know about driving in the left lane in Kentucky.

 Ryan C. Hermens

(TNS)  We’ve all been there. You’re on the interstate or some other highway and you want to move ahead, but someone is driving like a slug in the fast lane.

Up ahead, you can glimpse a group of cars and trucks weaving around the slowpoke, maybe even hear honking from a fed-up driver. But still, the left-lane hogger moves leisurely down the road, listless and unbothered.