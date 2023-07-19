In 2022, according to state-by-state estimates from the Young Center at Elizabethtown College, Kentucky had almost 15,000 Amish residents.
Still, when you’re on the roads in Kentucky, you aren’t likely to encounter residents driving a horse and buggy unless you’re traveling on the backroads in the western part of the state, where Amish communities are most common.
If you need a refresher about safely passing a horse and buggy, including whether it’s even legal to do so, here’s a primer with information from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Can you pass a horse and buggy while driving the roads of Kentucky?
According to state law, you can legally pass a horse and buggy along Kentucky’s roads.
“Motor vehicles,” as defined by state law, are not strictly powered by motors. Kentucky law defines a horse-drawn buggy as a “vehicle … propelled by muscular power,” according to Chuck Wolfe, a spokesperson for the state’s Transportation Cabinet.
Accordingly, the rules for passing conventional vehicles, such as cars and trucks, apply to horse-drawn buggies.
When one vehicle passes another going in the same direction, Kentucky Revised Statute 189.340(1) states, “Vehicles overtaking other vehicles proceeding in the same direction shall pass to the left of them and shall not again drive to the right until reasonably clear of those vehicles.”
It’s worth noting the law does not designate between conventional vehicles and horse-drawn vehicles, Wolfe stated in an email to the Herald-Leader.
How do you safely pass a horse and buggy on the road?
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the agency for the state which is home to the largest and oldest Amish settlements in the country, you should always make sure you have enough room to safely pass a horse-drawn buggy on the road.
Keep in mind these types of vehicles will often roll back a few feet when they stop at a traffic light or in the roadway. To avoid being surprised, drop your speed, stay alert and make sure you can see the buggy’s wheels touching the roadway, otherwise you may be too close.
- Lay off your hornwhen you’re near a horse. The animal will probably be wearing blinders so it isn’t easily spooked when objects enter its peripheral vision. That said, loud noises can startle horses, so for the sake of safety, slow down when approaching a horse and leave plenty of room when you pass.
- If you spot a horse and buggy approaching from the opposite direction you’re traveling, dim your headlightsand stay alert to any vehicles that might attempt to pass it.
- Stay alert when you’re traveling at night. In Kentucky, don’t expect all Amish vehicles to be marked with an orange triangle indicating a slow-moving vehicle. In 2012, state law was updated so Amish drivers would no longer be jailed for refusing to display the symbols. Many declined to do so on religious grounds. As a result, the Amish may use reflective silver or white tape on their horse-drawn carriages and buggies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.