MURRAY – Congress established a system to provide funding for low-income students to pay for higher education through low-interest loans when it passed the Higher Education Act of 1965, the idea being to give students from low-income households the same opportunities as those whose families could already afford college.
However, as tuition rates skyrocketed over the last 40 years, the number of families who can afford to pay for a college education has declined, requiring more and more students to rely on student loans to pay for school.
Murray State University Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Eran Guse said the biggest problem with student loans and tuition is that they are related to the education itself, not the benefits students receive from the education.
“They have these enormous student loans, and they can’t pay them back because it was based upon the education that they got but turned out to be, basically, useless in the real world,” he said. “I wish that universities would all have something with information like ‘here’s all the degrees you can get from us, and here are the starting salaries, on average, from our past graduates.’ This information could be helpful for a student who’s (choosing) between several different majors.”
Guse believes that many of the people who are struggling to pay back their student loans were not given that information and thought that any degree would lead to a higher-paying job.
“So, they take out thousands and thousands of dollars in student loans,” he said. “Now, when they graduate, there’s a big amount of money they have to pay every month; so, they have to deal with that, and it’s hard.”
Several economists, including Guse, suggest scrapping the student loan system altogether, favoring a model known as an income share agreement (ISA).
“Cheap loans lead to higher tuition, lead to more loans, and that creates this big problem for all these individuals who are paying for it. I think that everybody should pay for their education, but let’s not do it upfront. The great thing about the income share agreement is that it allows for anybody to come here; be them poor, be them rich, they can come here; and they don’t have to pay for it upfront.”
With an ISA system, students would not pay tuition; instead, they would enter an agreement with the university that, upon graduation, the student will make payments to the university for a specified period of time, based on a predetermined percentage of their income.
“It’s kind of like buying a share of stock,” Guse explained. “You buy a share of stock so that you get a share of the profits. So here, the university would be investing in the student, giving them the education they need to do well in the market.”
As a result of ever-increasing funding concerns, universities tend to focus disproportionately on graduation rates over how students will fare in the workforce after they graduate.
“We do want them to be successful because there are (alumni) who will come back and throw money our way. In that sense, them being successful will get others to come to our university,” he said. “It would be better if we had a direct reason to get those students the best jobs possible and to give them the best education possible. If their payment to the university was determined by their income, that provides us an incentive to push them into the majors that make the most money.”
For Murray State, Guse noted the biggest contributor to the current budgetary problem has been state restrictions on tuition increases.
“They told us in the last two years we could only raise tuition over those two years by 3%. That’s a problem for the university because prices over the last two years have gone up by over 10%,” he said. “I think the state government has really hurt the universities here in Kentucky by telling us we can’t control tuition.”
Because payments would be based on a percentage of the graduate’s income with ISA, as their income grows, so, too, does the amount of their payment. In other words, as they advance in their career, the university makes more money. In addition, an individual’s income tends to increase over time to account for inflation as most companies provide annual cost of living raises.
“In this income share agreement, the money coming in is going to be related to inflation and growth,” Guse advised, “and the government couldn’t tell us that we can’t charge this because it’s based on an agreement with these individuals.”
He recognizes that, without student loans, scholarships will be necessary to help low-income students pay their living expenses while they are in school, but that is, in the grand scheme, a small price to pay. Ultimately, Guse thinks that the university could actually become stronger through ISA because the increased funding would promote recruitment and retention of quality faculty, which would, in turn, attract even more students and make the university more competitive overall.
However, a notable concern associated with shifting to ISA is that universities will be less inclined to offer programs in fields that are not reliably lucrative, such as the arts.
“Maybe we are overinvested in those,” Guse acknowledged. “Even my idea in terms of giving these students information about their income, that may lead to less demand for these particular jobs. I think that’s a good thing. If there’s not enough demand for people with those majors, then it’s a problem. We don’t want to tell students to go into a field that’s not in high demand. It’s just not fair to those kids.”
But money should not be the only consideration when a student is choosing their course of study. Career satisfaction is still important – you have to like what you are doing – and, for some, that will mean pursuing a career in the arts; therefore, the demand for those programs will not disappear.
The bottom line is that it is not sustainable for higher education to be this expensive, Guse said and added, “We have to find a way to educate our students and not put them in debt (because) then they don’t want to go to college because it’s just too expensive for them. I think the income share agreement gives these students a lot more options.”
An economist’s advice on student loans
Murray State University Associate Professor of Economics Eran Guse is a father of three high schoolers. Here is some of the advice about student loans he gives his own kids.
1. First and foremost, understand that you’re going to have to pay them back.
“They’re 18; they haven’t experienced life, so they don’t necessarily think like an older person might,” Guse noted. “We have to teach them how to plan.”
2. Next, know what you want to do, but be aware of the possible income likely to come from a major.
“I think many students go to college – as a college professor I see this – they go to college and they go, ‘Oh, I liked ‘x’ in high school; therefore, I’m going to major in this,’” Guse said. “They don’t think about how many jobs are available out there. ‘Am I going to end up getting a worthless degree and end up being a manager at a fast-food restaurant or something?’”
3. Money should not be the only factor, but it should be a factor.
“You don’t want to go to college and live in poverty or be unemployed the rest of your life,” Guse noted. “After you lay it out, this is how much you’re going to make; this is how much you’re going to have to pay in student loans; do you really want to do this?”
4. Read the fine print – student loans are not dischargeable in bankruptcy.
“I didn’t know when I took my student loans out that I couldn’t discharge them in bankruptcy,” Guse admitted. “They’re filling out a form for ‘free money.’ They’re told they need to do it, they have to do it to go to college because they don’t have enough money or their parents don’t have enough money, so they have to do this. They have to do it, so they’re not really reading the fine print.”
5. Understand there are consequences to forbearance.
“I don’t think they understand even when they graduate and may decide to do a forbearance, those interest payments still keep rolling up and your balance keeps on going up and extends the length of your payments,” Guse said. “A person who is early in their career and may not be able to afford it, they put it in forbearance, then things get even more difficult in the future. If their income doesn’t go up like they thought it would, now things are even more difficult for them.”
A final note from Guse
“We’re told you have to go to college these days; if you don’t go to college, you’re not going to do well, which is definitely a lie,” he said. “A lot of people are successful without going to college, and that’s actually good news.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.