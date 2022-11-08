MURRAY – Congress established a system to provide funding for low-income students to pay for higher education through low-interest loans when it passed the Higher Education Act of 1965, the idea being to give students from low-income households the same opportunities as those whose families could already afford college.

However, as tuition rates skyrocketed over the last 40 years, the number of families who can afford to pay for a college education has declined, requiring more and more students to rely on student loans to pay for school.