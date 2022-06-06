MURRAY – On a drive through Mayfield last week, Calloway County District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister noticed that gasoline prices there were significantly cheaper than in Murray. The self-proclaimed “math nerd” wanted to know if it would be more cost-effective to drive to another community to purchase gasoline, and shared his findings early Thursday morning in a public Facebook post.
Noting the calculations were based on gas prices Rister observed in Murray ($4.599/gallon) and Mayfield ($4.299/gallon), the post read, “My truck gets, on average, 15 mpg. It’s a 36-mile round trip to go to Mayfield; a cost of $10.31 in gas. Therefore, I would need to get at least 35 gallons to break even. That’s doable; fill the truck up and a few 5-gallon cans for mowing. Maybe do a little grocery shopping while there. Or drive 22 miles, round trip, to Benton, where gas is $4.179 (according to GasBuddy). I’d only have to get 15 gallons to break even, or save $14.70 if I needed the 35 [gallons] previously calculated. … I have to ask; why the $0.30 to $0.42 difference in [the] price for gas.”
“To me, it was a neat math problem,” Rister said in an interview Thursday. “What is the point break in how many gallons I would have to buy to make it worth my while? At the same time, why? Why is Calloway 30 or 40 cents more than Marshall and Graves? I don’t know.”
The issue hit home for Rister – not only does his truck have a big gas tank, he also has a six-acre yard to mow. Given his typical gas consumption during the summer months and the notable discrepancies in gas prices between Graves, Marshall and Calloway counties, he asked himself “at what point do I start driving to a different community to buy gas to save money rather than running to town where it’s convenient? If I’ve got an extra 30 minutes, am I going to drive an extra 10 or 15 miles to save $15? Well, if my budget says I need to, then I probably am. … Everybody’s got a point break. If I see $15 laying on the ground, am I going to pick it up? Yeah, I’m going to go through the effort to bend over.”
Rister noted he was not trying to put down local gas station owners, he was merely looking at the math. “I am not trying to say our local people are greedy or they’re price gouging,” he added. “… There’s probably a logical reason (for the price difference between here and surrounding areas).”
The points Rister raised seem reasonable. Why does gas cost more here than it does 20 miles down the road? That is not an easy question to answer. Historically, the Ledger & Times has not been successful with attempts to speak with local gas companies about gas prices. Attempts to source information for this article were largely met with the same response; however, one local gas station owner did agree to share information, but under the condition of anonymity. They could not speak to the prices charged by other stations, only their own, and noted that a multitude of factors are at play and they could not cite specific determinants leading to the discrepancies in gas prices between Murray and surrounding areas.
According to the source, wholesale gas costs are determined daily by the company (e.g., Shell, BP), but the actual “price on the pole” is determined by local station owners who have to make sure all of their other costs, including maintenance on the pumps and tanks as well as licensing fees and freight costs, are covered. Competition is also a factor. The source advised that, at times, it is necessary to break even or take a slight loss in order to keep prices in line with local competitors.
The distance between a main terminal hub and the gas station contributes to freight costs. The main hubs in the region are located in Paducah and Nashville, Tennessee, which may explain why gas prices tend to go down in proximity to those locations. The source said it is possible this plays into why gas prices are cheaper in Benton and Mayfield – they are not only closer to Paducah, but also located directly on Interstate 69.
Being on I-69 adds another dimension to the specific discrepancies observed locally. The truck stops and gas stations located near off-ramps are largely catering to travelers, who are likely to go inside the store and make purchases. Those stations have more leeway in pricing due to higher, more consistent demand and may even use gas as a “loss leader” to get customers in the store where the profit margins on purchases are significantly higher.
The bottom line is that, for a number of unknown reasons, gas is more expensive in Murray. For those who are purchasing 30+ gallons, it may be more cost-effective to make a special trip; otherwise, if traveling to or through those communities for other reasons, you can take advantage of the opportunity to save a few bucks.
