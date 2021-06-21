TEL AVIV, Israel — (TNS) Israel’s prime minister on Sunday criticized Iran’s election of hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the country’s next president.
“Raisi’s election is, I would say, the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and to understand who they are doing business with. These guys are murderers, mass murderers,” Iraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.
“Of all the people that Khamenei could have chosen, he chose the ‘Hangman of Tehran,’ the man infamous among Iranians and across the world for leading the Death Committees, which executed thousands of innocent Iranian citizens throughout the years,” he said referring to Raisi’s role in executing regime opponents during his time as judiciary chief.
“A regime of brutal hangmen must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction that will enable it to not kill thousands, but millions,” Bennett said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid also criticized the election. “The new president of Iran is a radical who is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians,” he tweeted late on Saturday.
“His election should awaken a new determination to immediately halt Iran’s nuclear program” and put an end to Tehran’s destructive regional aspirations, he said.
Israel and Iran are archenemies. Israel accuses Tehran of continuing to develop nuclear weapons, threatening the existence of the Jewish state. Khamenei has described Israel as a tumor in the Middle East region, to be removed with a jihad, or holy war, by the Palestinians.
Raisi, a 60-year-old conservative cleric who is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is accused by the United States and the European Union of rights abuses, is set to succeed moderate President Hassan Rouhani.
He was due to set out his political program on Sunday, but the news conference was moved to Monday, according to authorities.
Raisi would mark a significant change in direction for the government in Iran after eight years under Rouhani, who was barred from running again because of term limits after two stints in office.
Raisi received more than 60% of the vote, according to the Interior Ministry, after Friday’s election.
It was the lowest voter turnout ever and more than 20 percentage points lower than the turnout recorded in the elections four years ago.
Observers say the low turnout can be seen as a boycott and a warning from voters that they are unhappy with the country’s political direction.
Raisi will now have a say on the future of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement Iran struck with world powers.
His election success comes as negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled, with no sign of breakthrough even after the sixth round of talks in Vienna.
“We continue to make progress and have managed to agree on a number of important elements. However, the most difficult issues still need to be resolved,” European diplomatic sources said on Sunday. Delegations are now set to return to their capitals for consultations.
The European Union has noted its commitment to nuclear talks following Raisi’s election. “The EU is ready to cooperate with the new Iranian government,” a spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday. “Until then it is important that the intensive diplomatic efforts continue to bring JCPOA back on the right track.”
(By Sara Lemel, German Press Agency [dpa] via Tribune News Service)
