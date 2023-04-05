WORLD-NEWS-ISRAEL-GET

Israeli police spray water at protesters during a rally against the government's judicial reform bill in Tel Aviv on April 1, 2023. 

 Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

After weeks of turbulence over the Israeli government’s attempt to weaken its judiciary, the controversial package is in trouble.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s poll numbers have sunk, secular opponents have discovered their voice, and the ultra-Orthodox — original champions of the changes — have gone quiet in fear of backlash. The Bank of Israel says the package could lead to a 2.8% hit to GDP over each of the next three years. Israel’s allies in Washington, London, Paris and Berlin are vocally opposed. And the plan has been put on hold while coalition and opposition negotiators explore a compromise.