ITS donates to Hospice House in Connell’s memory

Pictured from left: Marketing Officer Kayla Huggins, Executive Assistant Mary Beth Lyons, Jay Connell, President/CEO Stephanie Balmer, owner Susan Sammons, Hospice Director Sherri Boyd, RN Susan Darnell and Hospice Coordinator Stephanie Hunter.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Industrial Training Services of Murray recently presented a $5,230 donation to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. This donation was given in memory and honor of one of their employees, Kellie Connell.