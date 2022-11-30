MURRAY – Industrial Training Services of Murray recently presented a $5,230 donation to The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. This donation was given in memory and honor of one of their employees, Kellie Connell.
ITS donates to Hospice House in Connell’s memory
- Special to the Ledger
-
-
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
- Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
- Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022
- Obituaries Nov 18, 2022
- Obituaries Nov. 17, 2022
- Obituaries Nov. 28, 2022
- Obituaries Nov. 23, 2022
- Obituaries Nov. 22, 2022
- Main Street Merriment set for Friday night
- Metcalf waives preliminary hearing in theft by deception, ID theft cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.