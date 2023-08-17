MURRAY – As police continue to search for the man who allegedly shot a juvenile in the leg earlier this month, Calloway County District Judge Randall Hutchens found probable cause Wednesday to proceed with the criminal charges against another man who was present during the incident.

Nathan Jackson, 20, was in Calloway District Court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred near Murray High School early in the morning of Aug. 6. His brother, Deon Howard, 28, is also wanted in connection with the shooting, but is still at large.