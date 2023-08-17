MURRAY – As police continue to search for the man who allegedly shot a juvenile in the leg earlier this month, Calloway County District Judge Randall Hutchens found probable cause Wednesday to proceed with the criminal charges against another man who was present during the incident.
Nathan Jackson, 20, was in Calloway District Court for a preliminary hearing on charges stemming from a shooting that occurred near Murray High School early in the morning of Aug. 6. His brother, Deon Howard, 28, is also wanted in connection with the shooting, but is still at large.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen called Murray Police Department Detective Justin Swope to testify. Swope, who was not part of the initial investigation, provided a detailed accounting of the events that morning.
Swope said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles – a brother and sister – on the south side of the track at Murray High School. He said the female had been shot in the back of the leg and used a homemade tourniquet to slow the bleeding from her wound. Swope testified that the round lodged in her thigh and could not safely be removed, “so she currently has that still stuck in her.”
The female was reportedly one of four juveniles – three males and one female – from Kuttawa who drove to Murray on the evening in question. Swope testified that the driver dropped off the other juveniles before going to his girlfriend’s house on Magnolia Drive. He said the female juvenile and Jackson had become acquainted on social media, so she contacted him and met him at his house on Sunset Drive. The other two males, one of whom was her brother, went with her out of concern because she and Jackson had never met in person before, Swope said. They waited outside while she went into an outbuilding with Jackson, he said.
The female told police that, while she was in the building with Jackson, she became uncomfortable with sexual advances he allegedly made toward her and suggested that she, Jackson and the other two males walk to the nearby Arboretum at Murray State University to “hang out.” While at the arboretum, the female juvenile’s brother, who was reportedly upset about Jackson’s supposed advances toward his sister, initiated a physical altercation with him, Swope said. The altercation started at the top of the hill above the arboretum’s pond, and the two rolled down the hill during the fight, Swope said.
At that point, Swope said, the other male juvenile pulled out a handgun in an attempt to stop the fight. Swope later said the gun belonged to the juvenile’s father. After the fight, the juveniles walked south toward the high school, and Jackson returned to his home.
Once home, Jackson apparently told Howard, his brother, what had happened, Swope said. Allegedly armed with a handgun and a rifle, respectively, Jackson and Howard returned to the arboretum to look for personal items Jackson believed he lost during the physical altercation, Swope said. He also noted that, during their investigation, officers did find a cell phone and a vape at the bottom of the hill where the altercation ended.
Swope said the three juveniles began walking on the driveway that leads to the back of the high school, in the vicinity of where the Murray Independent School District bus fleet is parked. At that point, Jackson, still by the hill at the arboretum, initiated a verbal altercation and accused the juveniles of stealing the items he lost during the fight, Swope said. In return, the juveniles shouted expletives, and Swope said Jackson and Howard then walked 654 feet from the hill to the school’s driveway.
The juvenile in possession of his father’s handgun told police that, when he turned around, he saw someone (later identified as Howard) holding a rifle that was pointed at him. Upon seeing the rifle, the juvenile began shooting his gun, Swope said. According to evidence at the scene, the juvenile shot 13 rounds while Howard shot 17, he said.
When the gunfire started, the female began running toward the track and was shot in the leg, Swope said.
After Swope’s testimony and cross-examination by Jackson’s attorney, Cheri Riedel with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, Hutchens addressed a discrepancy in the charges filed by the Commonwealth.
“I want to clear up something; at arraignment, the Commonwealth amended the UOR (Uniform Offense Report) code to complicity to murder from attempted murder,” Hutchens said. “The problem is, that also escalated the charge from a (Class) B to an A felony, which I don’t think this is.”
Burkeen said the confusion came from a lack of options in the court’s UOR coding system, which make it impossible to distinguish between attempted murder and complicity to attempted murder.
“There’s no way that he should be charged with an A felony, so I’m going to amend everything back to attempted murder, and you can call it complicity and deal with it accordingly in your instructions,” Hutchens told Burkeen. “… What I’m saying is, the only way to get a proper level of charge is to amend it to attempted … because attempted (murder) is a B and complicity (to murder) is an A, and I want it to be the correct charge. Because it is an attempt; that’s all it is. It’s arguably two counts of attempted murder and maybe a complicity to a first-degree assault, but that’s a choice (for the Commonwealth).”
Riedel told Hutchens she didn’t believe the Commonwealth had met its burden of establishing probable cause for charging Jackson with attempted murder or complicity to attempted murder. While his behavior might have been questionable, she said the charge was too severe for what he is accused of doing.
“Was it the best choice and actions to do? No, but I don’t think that the evidence shows that Mr. Jackson intended to shoot his gun or harm these individuals in any way, shape or form,” Riedel said. “I think there was probably an intention to threaten them, but I am very troubled by the fact that the first person to brandish a weapon is one of the other juveniles involved in the situation – and that he shot first. So I ask that the court not find probable cause for these offenses.”
Burkeen said the Commonwealth would argue that Howard was not involved in any of the initial alleged assault incidents at the arboretum, but the evidence testimony draws one to conclude that it is a “completely reasonable inference that Mr. Jackson went home, told Mr. Howard what happened, and at that point, they both were armed, they both went – according to Mr. Jackson – to look for lost property. That’s inconsistent with traveling over 600 feet in the direction of the juveniles. It would have required Mr. Jackson to identify them to Mr. Howard, and at that point, Mr. Howard is the one that shot at them.”
Hutchens said he believed there is probable cause to charge Jackson because Jackson’s statements to police indicated that he solicited Howard to accompany him to the arboretum and appeared to have aided in planning to carry the guns and follow the juveniles “a substantial distance for no apparent reason other than bravado, that resulted in the behavior we got here.”
“I really feel like this is more of a conspiracy to commit a menacing or wanton endangerment first, Judge,” Riedel responded.
“Not when you’ve got two guns and you’re out there shooting at each other,” Hutchens said. “This is a classic example of what should have been nothing, or probably nothing, that escalated because people decided to have guns involved. So that’s why Mr. Jackson’s in custody right now.”
Riedel questioned the logic of Jackson being in custody while the juvenile who allegedly fired first is not. Hutchens said there is nothing he can do about that unless the juvenile is charged, and he noted that juvenile cases commonly take a long time to prosecute.
“I think there’s probable cause for the attempted murder, and that he’s certainly complicit in the activities involved in this,” Hutchens said, adding that the charges would be forwarded to the grand jury. Riedel requested a surety bond for Jackson, adding that he would be willing to live with his mother, submit to a curfew and continue working at his current job. Hutchens said one of his concerns was that the co-defendant, Howard, was still at large. He set Jackson’s bond at $10,000 cash.
“Conditions of the bond are no new arrests, appear in court as directed, no alcohol or illegal drugs, be subject to random drug screenings, no firearms in your possession or in your home. … So if he goes home, there’s no firearms there. No contact or communication with any of the alleged victims or their residence or anywhere they may be. Good luck.”
Jackson is scheduled to return to court for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.
Meanwhile, MPD continues to search for Howard, who is wanted on three counts of attempted murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon. MPD said in a news release last week that Howard might be in a 2013 gray Toyota 4Runner with a Kentucky license plate number 682YLV. If you see Howard, police warn to call law enforcement and to not approach him because he could be armed. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500. MPD can be reached at 270-753-1621.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.