Jackson: MSU freshman class currently up 22%

MURRAY – Murray State University President Bob Jackson had already been talking recently about how this year’s freshman class could turn out to be the largest ever, but perhaps even more impressive is that the number is up 22% over last year’s freshman class.
Jackson revealed that bit of news to a round of applause Tuesday morning as he spoke at the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s first Business@Breakfast event since its summer hiatus. He said the numbers he was sharing were accurate as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“We wanted to check what (the numbers) actually were today,” Jackson said. “This is only the second week of classes, so a lot of activity occurs each and every day in regard to enrollment up and down, and it usually flattens out. The freshman class, which is vitally important to the university, is up 22%. As of 6 a.m., we have 1,663 new freshmen on this campus. Again, a 22% increase (in freshmen), but a record number – the largest in the history of Murray State University.”
Jackson said the new numbers are an impressive turnaround from the 15% decline in the overall student headcount that Murray State experienced between 2014 and 2018. Jackson also said the spring and summer 2023 graduating class had one of its largest numbers ever with 1,681 graduates.
“(Someone remarked) a few days ago, ‘Boy, that’s a lot of students.’ Yes, it is, and we have to replace each and every one of them in our enrollment numbers,” Jackson said. “So we have to retain and we have to go out and recruit even harder once you graduate these classes. But this is why we're here. This is why we do what we do, and we're grateful for the families all over the country and all over the world who show up for commencement, for this important ceremony.”
This year’s overall student enrollment includes students from 55 countries, which Jackson said is also a new record. He said 109 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are represented among the student body, and they are enrolled in 146 different degree programs. Unfortunately, while Jackson was able to brag last week that Murray State now had students from all 50 states, he said that is sadly no longer the case.
“I thought we had 50 states,” Jackson said. “Initially, we had 50 states, but now we have 49. We had one student withdraw, and they were Delaware. So if you know anyone from Delaware …
“Last year, we had 48. The year before that, we had 47. Maybe next year, we’ll have 50. We have a record number of countries represented on campus this year; 55 countries, which is really amazing from (the standpoint of) diversity and the importance of what that means to Murray State University, this community and in this region. So we're proud of that.”
Jackson updated the audience on deferred maintenance projects and campus improvements. The $5.5 million renovation project at the Curris Center continues, and Jackson said it should hopefully be finished by the end of the semester. He said he hoped everyone present has had a chance to see the newly renovated historic Lovett Auditorium, which he said “looks like it did when it opened.”
Jackson said that at any given time, there are about 200 facilities improvement or maintenance projects – both large and small – happening on campus. The next major undertaking will be the new building for the School of Nursing and Health Professions. The $45.5 million project is currently in the design phase and will be located across from Alexander Hall on 16th Street, Jackson said.
Jackson said the university is in the middle of the Centennial Campaign, which to date has raised about $62 million of its $100 million goal. Half the money raised will go toward scholarships and need-based aid, and the other half will be for academic support, enhancements and campus Improvements. Jackson said $16.7 million was raised for the campaign in 2022-23, making it a record fundraising year.
