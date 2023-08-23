Jackson: MSU freshman class currently up 22%

Always trying to meet with potential recruits, Murray State University President Bob Jackson, center, poses for a photo with Calloway County High School Principal Steve Smith, right, and several CCHS students after speaking Tuesday at the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce's Business@Breakfast. CCHS teacher Miranda Wilson is seen taking the photo in the CFSB Center's Murray Room, and the pictured students are Caleb Johnson, left, Gary Rogers and Jasmine Zetterberg.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Murray State University President Bob Jackson had already been talking recently about how this year’s freshman class could turn out to be the largest ever, but perhaps even more impressive is that the number is up 22% over last year’s freshman class.

Jackson revealed that bit of news to a round of applause Tuesday morning as he spoke at the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s first Business@Breakfast event since its summer hiatus. He said the numbers he was sharing were accurate as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.