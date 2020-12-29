MURRAY – Many people and leaders of institutions across the United States were breathing a collective sigh of relief Monday morning after President Donald Trump signed the new COVID-19 relief package into law. One of the local entities eagerly anticipating the bill’s signing was Murray State University.
Last week, congressional leaders agreed to a $900 billion relief package as part of a larger, nearly 5,600-page bill to fund the federal government through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2021. Trump subsequently threatened to veto the bill, with one of his complaints being that the $600 direct payments to individuals did not go far enough and should be $2,000 instead. However, the president eventually signed the bill into law Sunday night. The Democratic-controlled House also voted Monday evening to increase the $600 payments to $2,000, but it is not known whether the Republican-controlled Senate would take up the bill.
The relief package includes a $22.7 billion higher education emergency fund. According to the American Council on Education, most of that funding – $20.2 billion – goes to public and private nonprofit colleges and universities and their students. There is another fund of $1.7 billion specifically for historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions, as well as $113 million set aside for institutions with the greatest unmet need or those not served by the primary formula, such as independent graduate schools. The ACE said the bill also provides $681 million dedicated for emergency aid for students attending for-profit universities. In addition, the final bill also provides an extension until Dec. 31, 2021, to spend funds provided to states and localities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act that was passed in the spring.
“Obviously, this COVID relief bill was vitally important to Murray State University and for all colleges and universities in this country,” said Murray State President Bob Jackson. “2020 has been very difficult on all aspects of our economy – small businesses, individuals, colleges and universities, our K-12 schools. That list goes on and on.
“This bill has a provision in it called the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, or HERF, as it’s been tagged now. There is $22.7 billion in the bill for colleges and universities in this country. Obviously, a portion of that will come to Murray State, as it did in the spring (with the CARES Act).”
Jackson noted that he and other Murray State officials will not know the exact amount of money the university is getting until possibly next week. Those guidelines couldn’t be written until after the president signed the bill Sunday night, and holiday vacations could also slow that process down, he said.
“In the spring, we received $3.135 million that we could use for restarting the campus and covering lost revenues and enhanced costs,” Jackson said. “Also included in the spring was an excess of $3 million in student financial aid. We expect something very similar, but we don’t expect an exact calculation of what Murray State will receive for a few more days, until we see some regulations and guidelines in regard to this bill.”
Jackson said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a multitude of new costs, which the relief funding should help pay for.
“There has been the cost of testing and technology in the classroom; we’ve had to put up additional buildings at Murray State, such as the one next to Winslow Dining Hall,” Jackson said. “There is the PPE, personal protective equipment, and enhanced cleaning for all our buildings, and now we’re going through a process of planning for vaccinations. That list (of expenses) is long, and the list of lost revenues is long, so this (relief package) will go a long way to assist us in this area.”
Jackson added that he and the university are grateful to Kentucky’s congressional delegation for seeing the bill through to its passage. He said his hope is that the funding will act as a bridge to get Murray State to the next academic year and to a fall semester that will hopefully look more like a typical year.
“Because of the holiday schedule, it wouldn’t surprise me if we don’t get exact amounts until next week, but we expect it to be a few million dollars, and it will greatly assist us with the few million dollars of lost revenues and the few million dollars of added expenses that we’ve had for this fall and into the spring,” Jackson said. “We’ve got to get through the spring semester before we see normalcy, and our hope and our prayer is that in fall 2021, we will be returning to normal. Our job is to get from here to there, and these funds will go a long, long way in assisting us.”
