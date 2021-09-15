Jackson talks enrollment, other MSU news at chamber breakfast

MURRAY – Murray State University President Bob Jackson updated business leaders Tuesday about enrollment, fundraising and other campus initiatives during the first Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce breakfast held in the last 19 months.
Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren said the last time the chamber held a Business@Breakfast event was February 2020. Judging by the number of people at the tables in the CFSB Center’s Murray Room, attendees seemed eager to come back.
Jackson talked about many programs and initiatives on campus, including those with the purpose of increasing enrollment like Roads Scholars. That program involves Murray State representatives visiting area high schools and engaging with students to try to recruit them to come to Murray State.
“We started the Roads Scholars program in 2018, and during the pandemic, we weren’t able to do a whole lot with that program,” Jackson said. “This is where faculty and staff and administrators adopt a high school somewhere in our respective multi-state region. These visits are key (and so are campus visits).
“So how can you help in this regard? Seventy-one percent of our budget is enrollment-driven, so not a lot different from your perspective (as) businesses. You’ve got to have clients and customers, and our customers – if you will, in the for-profit term – are students. We have a tremendous responsibility … to the students and families of this region to provide them a high-quality education in an affordable manner. So in your business, if you don’t have ‘Racer Proud’ signs up or some other sign, please do. If you need materials in your banks or other locations, we’ll provide those to you. You just let us know; you can work with Michelle (Bundren) and we’ll get those to you and you can get them out near business signage.”
Jackson said he was proud of all the Murray State administrators, faculty and staff for helping grow enrollment 15% in a four-year period.
“We saw a curve down, and now we have flattened it, and if not for a pandemic, I’m confident it would be going a different direction,” he said.
Jackson said there were 685 first-time transfers from community and junior colleges last year, which made it one of was the best transfer years in the last 15 years. He said Murray State’s retention rate is the highest among Kentucky’s public comprehensive universities, and the number of graduate students is the highest it has been in five years. He said that after the COVID-19 pandemic had discouraged international travel, international students are also starting to come back. The number of international students is the highest it has been in five years, and is up 36% over 2020 and 46% over fall 2019.
“If you look at the overall numbers of the institution, we’re almost exactly the same head count as we were last year – up considerably from the past, but almost the same as last year with these numbers I’ve just given you,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the Murray State Board of Regents earlier this year approved a $12.3 million bond issue for investment in deferred maintenance, asset preservation and facility enhancements, which was the largest bond issue in the university’s history for that purpose. Major work is being done on Lovett Auditorium, the Curris Center, the Wrather West Kentucky Museum, Carr Hall, Racer Arena, Wilson and Wells halls and Woods Park, among others. Jackson said this work is badly needed because some of the buildings included are approaching 100 years in age.
In particular, Jackson talked about the “Show Us How You Lovett” campaign, which is raising money by allowing people to purchase name plates on the new, larger seats being installed at Lovett. He said the original gold end caps on the sides of the seats that can be seen from the aisles were painted over long ago, and the new seats will restore that attractive feature. He said the renovations would bring Lovett – which is one of four original structures on campus – back to its former glory, noting that the Louisville Courier-Journal called it the most impressive facility of its kind in Kentucky when it opened in 1926.
As he has in most of his recent public appearances, Jackson closed by encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
“OK, so this is my public service announcement,” he said. “If you haven’t had a vaccine, get one. Please. It matters That’s how we’re going to end this thing. That’s how we get to take masks off and that’s how we get back to a more normal (life) in the future. So please tell your friends and neighbors and families. Have that hard conversation with all those individuals.”
