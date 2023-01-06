Jameson claims charges dismissed; Judicial Conduct Commission attorney disputes

Judicial Conduct Commission attorney Jeffrey C. Mando, right, questions former Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson in October during the hearings for misconduct complaints against Jameson.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / For the Ledger

MURRAY – Former 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson released a letter Wednesday from Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) and an accompanying press release which claims the JCC “reopened” its case against Jameson “for the purpose of dismissing all charges against” him; however, the JCC’s attorney disagrees with that interpretation.

In its entirety, the letter, dated Dec. 19 and signed by JCC Executive Secretary Jimmy Shaffer, states: