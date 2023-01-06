Jameson claims charges dismissed; Judicial Conduct Commission attorney disputes

MURRAY – Former 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson released a letter Wednesday from Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) and an accompanying press release which claims the JCC “reopened” its case against Jameson “for the purpose of dismissing all charges against” him; however, the JCC’s attorney disagrees with that interpretation.
In its entirety, the letter, dated Dec. 19 and signed by JCC Executive Secretary Jimmy Shaffer, states:
“At its last meeting, the Judicial Conduct Commission again considered the complaint filed against you. In light of the findings of fact, conclusions of law and final order, entered Nov. 4, 2022, the Commission determined to take no action as this matter is moot. The matter is concluded. Please note that Dr. Joe Ellis recused from any consideration of this matter.”
The JCC initiated formal proceedings against Jameson in June on multiple counts of misconduct, which Jameson has consistently maintained were based on politically-motivated complaints filed by supporters of his challenger in the 2022 election, Andrea Moore. The final hearing on the matter commenced in mid-October, and the JCC entered its final order four days before the election, finding Jameson guilty of misconduct, removing him from office and disqualifying him from serving as 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge in the successive term, a point which was rendered moot after Moore won the election.
Jameson filed a notice of appeal with the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding the JCC’s decision immediately following the entry of the final order. Jameson’s appellant brief was filed last Wednesday.
According to the press release, the Kentucky Supreme Court is the only body that may review JCC decisions, and “if a party wants to try to avoid review by a higher court, that party can attempt to dismiss the action in its entirety, arguing that the matter is then moot. However, with Jameson likely considering a run for a judicial office in the future, and with a lawsuit being filed by Jameson against his opponent, Andrea Moore, seeking a new election, Jameson believes it is clear the many statutory and Constitutional violations alleged in his appeal are more than sufficient to prevent a dismissal of his appeal for mootness (i.e., stating that the issue is irrelevant because there’s nothing left to decide).”
“The (Dec. 19 letter) is regarding the Commission’s decision on a new complaint,” JCC attorney Jeffrey C. Mando said in an email. “The Commission has not ‘reopened’ the case against Judge Jameson, nor is it reconsidering its decision. It found by clear and convincing evidence that he violated multiple Canons in the Code of Judicial Conduct and concluded that his conduct was so egregious as to warrant removal.”
In a text responding to Mando’s statement, Jameson said he did not receive a new complaint.
“The only matter that was out there that was separate was an allegation regarding Lacey Cavitt who is the Marshall County (deputy) clerk,” he added. “But they decided to decide that issue in the hearing over our objection and contrary to every basic rule of criminal law, so I don’t know what they’re saying. All I know is what that letter said was that they were addressing their Nov. 4, 2022 order. That order deals specifically with matters from the hearing.
“Regardless of what they’re saying, our brief has been filed, and we are awaiting the filing of Mando’s brief if he’s going to file one. I hope this is something that (the Supreme Court) might take up on oral arguments because of the seriousness of the matter and the fact that it impacts every judge across Kentucky. However, that’s (at) their absolute discretion, whether to have oral arguments or not.”
