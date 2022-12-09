BENTON – Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson filed a complaint in Marshall Circuit Court Wednesday against his challenger in the 2022 general election, 42nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge-elect Andrea Moore, challenging the election results.
"Myself, my wife, my children and the members of our families and thousands of our supporters, went through a year of being attacked by the worst mudslinging campaign a court judge race has seen throughout the history of Marshall or Calloway counties,” Jameson said in a written statement. “Traditionally, judicial candidates have respected, as they should, the fact that being ‘judicial’ starts with how you run your campaign. … You will find very few comments at all from my campaign regarding her. That is because our focus, as it should have been, was on what I have done as circuit judge in the last seven years, and why it is that voters should choose an experienced and qualified candidate for any judicial position.”
“I adamantly deny the allegations of Mr. Jameson,” Moore said in a written statement. “I have faith in our democracy that the voices of the voters were heard in the election. I’m very busy getting ready to take over the bench of the 42nd Circuit and serving the citizens of Calloway and Marshall counties.”
Moore won by 1,783 votes, receiving 54% of the vote in Marshall and Calloway counties. She is scheduled to be sworn in on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell.
In the complaint, Jameson, who is representing himself in the case, requested the Court to declare the election results as they pertain to his race against Moore void, to order Moore to comply with the law and judicial ethics canons “throughout the new election” and enjoin Moore and her supporters from engaging in “unfair” campaign tactics as well as misusing the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) for political purposes.
In June, the JCC commenced formal proceedings against Jameson in June on four counts of misconduct; ultimately, the commission charged the judge with seven counts of misconduct. A temporary suspension hearing held Aug. 12 resulted in Jameson’s temporary suspension with pay for the duration of the proceedings. The final hearing began Oct. 17 and lasted four days. The JCC did not rule until two weeks later.
During that time, Jameson filed a petition for writ with the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding the temporary suspension order. The high court sided with Jameson and issued a writ of mandamus stating the JCC had erroneously suspended Jameson because the law requires the affirmative vote of at least four commissioners in order to suspend a judge, and Jameson was allowed to return to the bench.
The JCC entered its findings of fact, conclusions of law and final on Nov. 4, finding Jameson guilty on the remaining six counts against him – the Supreme Court’s ruling rendered one count moot. The commission deemed Jameson unfit, removed him from office effective Nov. 14 and disqualified him from holding the office in the upcoming term should he win his bid for re-election; however, Jameson filed an appeal, thus stopping the order from going into effect until the Supreme Court rules on the appeal.
Four days later, Jameson lost the election.
Throughout the JCC proceedings, Jameson maintained that the complaints against him were politically-motivated, noting that the complainants were known supporters of Moore.
Jameson alleged Moore, along with multiple co-conspirators, engaged in “unfair, untrue and misleading tactics” as part of her political strategy during both the primary and general election cycles, citing, among other things, testimony attorney Lisa DeRenard gave at the Aug. 12 temporary suspension hearing about a personal exchange she had in court with public defender Amy Harwood-Jackson.
“She basically said that she had helped someone file a judicial claim, that there were going to be many more judicial complaints filed,” DeRenard, who was called as a witness for the JCC, testified. “They needed somebody neutral that could get on Facebook and talk about the sheer number of these judicial complaints. They didn’t really care what the outcome was going to be, said they were looking for numbers and for the public to know about the number of judicial complaints.”
According to the complaint, the day after the August hearing, Moore posted on social media that “45 complaints” had been filed against Jameson with the JCC.
Noting receipt of an “anonymous report,” the complaint alleges that Moore’s campaign “may have accepted financial campaign donations from a corporation or partnership” and states that a review of Moore’s campaign finance reports “reflects donations that could be from such an organization.”
Jameson alleges Moore made “hundreds of misleading and even patently false statements and representations to voters throughout the 2022 primary and general election cycles that she knew to be inaccurate or untrue,” calling these “corrupt practices” grounds for the court to void the election “as if no election occurred.”
The complaint alleges that Moore contacted WCBL, a radio station in Benton, within days of the election to modify an ad scheduled to run Nov. 7 and 8 that “clearly intended to confuse voters and suppress the turnout of Jameson supporters to the ballot box by giving the impression … that Judge Jameson had either been removed from the ballot, or otherwise was not eligible to have votes cast on his behalf; a message that was patently false.”
The complaint further alleges that Moore and “specific” campaign supporters “threatened, intimidated and harassed” Jameson supporters and that Moore and her supporters placed campaign signs without property owners’ permission.
Jameson alleges that Moore agreed to hire Marshall Deputy Circuit Court Clerk Lacey Cavitt in exchange for her support. Cavitt filed a complaint against Jameson with the JCC, which according to Jameson, was “outright dismissed for lack of any substance.”
The complaint states that “any amount of fraud, intimidation, bribery or violence in the conduct of the election may be sufficient to set aside the challenged election.”
In his written statement, Jameson also said that more information supporting his claims “will be revealed at the appropriate time but are reserved at this time, due to concerns of possible intimidation or other interference with witnesses or other evidence. We look forward to exposing just how considerable these efforts were to wrongfully attack me and defame my character for the purpose of what Ms. Moore saw as vindication and victory at all costs."
