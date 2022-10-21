Jameson hearing on JCC charges concludes

Jeffrey C. Mando, counsel for the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, shakes Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson’s hand and wishes him the best Thursday after the conclusion of the final hearing in the JCC’s formal proceedings against the judge.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / Ledger & Times

HOPKINSVILLE – After four long days of testimony, the final hearing on the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s misconduct charges against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson concluded shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

JCC Chair R. Michael Sullivan advised that the panel will not reconvene to announce the decision. Once the decision is reached, the JCC will post its findings of fact and conclusions of law on its website. JCC attorney Jeffrey C. Mando advised that he has seen the commission take as little as a couple of days up to a few weeks to release their decision.