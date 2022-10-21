Jameson hearing on JCC charges concludes

HOPKINSVILLE – After four long days of testimony, the final hearing on the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission’s misconduct charges against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson concluded shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.
JCC Chair R. Michael Sullivan advised that the panel will not reconvene to announce the decision. Once the decision is reached, the JCC will post its findings of fact and conclusions of law on its website. JCC attorney Jeffrey C. Mando advised that he has seen the commission take as little as a couple of days up to a few weeks to release their decision.
It is now up to the commission members, Court of Appeals Judges Jeff S. Taylor and Glenn E. Acree, attorney Carroll M. Redford III, District Judge Elizabeth Chandler, citizen member Janet L. McCauley, District Judge Karen Thomas and Circuit Judge Mitch Perry, to decide if Jameson’s actions warrant reprimand, suspension or removal from office. On Wednesday when the JCC dismissed all charges related to Riverwoods Recovery.
JCC orders go into effect 10 days after entry and can be repealed by the Kentucky Supreme Court. Jameson filed a notice of appeal after the Aug. 12 hearing that resulted in the judge’s temporary suspension with pay until the final adjudication of the matter.
After the hearing, Richard L. Walter, Jameson’s attorney, said that he thought the proceeding was equitable.
“I thought the proceedings were very fairly adjudicated,” he said. “Each side had the opportunity to present the evidence that they thought was appropriate, so I thought it was a very fair proceeding.”
“I think now that the panel has actually seen the evidence that exists, that is why they outright dismissed multiple charges and made it clear that I have never been accused of any sort of mishandling of money,” Jameson said in a written statement Thursday evening. “We look forward to hearing about the rest of the outcome. Either way, the people of Marshall and Calloway counties get to weigh in on the situation (soon), and we are ready.”
Thursday began as day two of Walter’s presentation. In the morning session, he called Department of Correction administrative assistant Cyndi Heddleston, Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger and Jameson’s wife, Jenny Jameson, who previously testified Monday.
Ernstberger’s testimony centered around the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB), a nonprofit organization, and the request for proposal (RFP) from the fiscal courts of Calloway and Marshall counties, respectively, regarding an ankle monitor program. Mando questioned him regarding a 2019 product meeting in Marshall County where ankle monitor equipment was demonstrated.
Ernstberger noted turnout for the meeting was very good and that everyone present liked the equipment. Specifically, Mando asked who ran the meeting. Ernstberger advised that Jameson did most of the talking. Ernstberger also said that he was not aware that, within two weeks of that meeting, CCB entered a memorandum of agreement with that company.
When Jenny Jameson came to the stand, she was asked about a comment she made on a Facebook post sometime after the temporary suspension hearing. On Monday, Jameson’s staff attorney Landon Norman testified to feeling threatened by the comment.
Thursday, she said the comment was not intended to be threatening. Noting that most people do not know all of the facts, only know the snippets of information put out by the media, she said she is tired of how her family is being treated by the public and recalled an occasion of door-knocking with their daughter when an elderly woman “verbally abused” the 8-year-old and “slammed the door in her face.”
During the afternoon session, Jameson took the stand for a second time. Walter seized the opportunity to clarify a few specific points before concluding his presentation.
Around the contract defendants must sign to be in the ankle monitor program, which includes Jameson’s pre-printed signature on behalf of the CCB, Walter asked Jameson how he defines ‘an appearance of impropriety.’ He said it is how a reasonable person views the situation based on the “actual” facts.
Jameson said he was unaware of any complaints about alleged appearance of impropriety in connection with the contract. Nonetheless, he acknowledged several times this week that it does not look good that he signs both the order that sets a defendant’s bond as well as the contract for the ankle monitor.
About the RFP, Walter established that Jameson did not write any portion of the document and, to his knowledge, neither did anyone else affiliated with the CCB. Jameson affirmed that when Ernstberger forwarded the final version to him, he did not make any edits before forwarding the document to Calloway County Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester.
Compared to prior days, the JCC panelists did not ask many questions; however, Thomas had a few. In addition to a few questions about CCB documents, she asked what “added value” did CCB bring in its bid on the RFP? Jameson responded that he was not sure about what the other bidder with Track Group equipment had in their bid, but his hunch is that it was not specific to the RFP requirements established by the “justice partners.”
Jameson said he would still be an advocate for the ankle monitor program if another group had won the bid and the utilization of it by the court would be the same, noting that the “justice partners” had input throughout the development of the program and were content with the process they had established.
He also noted the goal of the program was to break even and added that no money has been transferred from the ankle monitor program to any other CCB account.
Walter also clarified Jameson’s role in the Fletcher Group fundraiser event for CCB’s Re-life project was to educate attendees about the current substance use problem in the area by asking Jameson to go through his PowerPoint presentation for the event. It was noted that when the fundraising portion of the evening began, Jameson left.
Going back to the August hearing, Walter also addressed some of the videos played at that hearing and provided context to them. For example, a video of Jameson holding a defendant in contempt did not show that he previously ran out of the courtroom and had to be tased by security officials on the courthouse lawn.
Walter began his closing argument with a story about a judge he knows. He said the man is an effective judge but cannot be found after he clears his morning docket, noting that by contrast, Jameson goes above and beyond just “clearing his docket.”
Walter painted a picture of substance use disorder and its detrimental impacts before shifting to Jameson’s passion for getting people into recovery. He acknowledged that mistakes were made in the formation of the CCB and there have been missteps as the organization has fumbled through how to accomplish its mission.
“I implore each of you, look at the documents carefully,” Walter said to the panel. “… I know you will give it your careful attention because you, kind of like Judge Jameson, are above and beyond a judge that comes in, handles his or her docket and leaves.”
In his closing argument, Mando acknowledged there is no dispute that the statewide drug addiction problem, and specifically in Marshall and Calloway counties, is “tearing us up.” He called Jameson’s goal to try and help deal with that drug addiction problem admirable and laudable.
“But the nobility of the goal does not mean that it justifies any and all means to achieve it,” Mando said. “What I find concerning, among many things, is that Judge Jameson did not appreciate what he was doing, the consequences of his actions and how they might appear to the public.
“… What I’ve seen from this testimony and this evidence is that Judge Jameson has to be in control. He had to be in control in terms of what the RFP looked like. ‘Make sure Judge Jameson’s OK with this or it ain’t going anywhere,’ one of the emails said.”
In summary, Mando noted the seriousness of the charges and said the evidence of Jameson’s conduct “undermines public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary” and “warrants serious consequences.”
Noting the upcoming election, Walter said he is under the impression that the JCC can only remove Jameson for the balance of his term, meaning that Jameson would be eligible for re-election. An attorney on Mando’s legal team advised that judges may be re-elected following removal, but they cannot return to the same seat.
The Ledger & Times reached out to the JCC for clarification on this issue and did not receive a response prior to press time.
