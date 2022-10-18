Jameson judicial conduct hearing kicks off

Calloway/Marshall Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson, right, confers with his attorney, Richard L. Walter, on Monday during the first day of his Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission hearing in Hopkinsville.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / Ledger & Times

HOPKINSVILLE – The final hearing in proceedings brought by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson began Monday at the Christian County Justice Center.