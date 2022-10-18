Jameson judicial conduct hearing kicks off

HOPKINSVILLE – The final hearing in proceedings brought by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson began Monday at the Christian County Justice Center.
Jameson is facing a total of seven counts of misconduct, including acting as the alter ego for the 42nd Judicial Community Corrections Board (CCB) in his actions related to it ankle monitor program (Counts I and II), attempting to dissuade his staff from complying with a subpoena (Count V), continuing to utilize judicial resources (Count VI) and trying to pressure a local radio station to not run a story (Count VII).
At a temporary suspension hearing on Aug. 12, counsel for the JCC, Jeffrey C. Mando, presented his case on Counts III and IV, in which Jameson was accused of mismanaging his courtroom, engaging in acts of retaliation and pressuring an attorney for contributions to his political campaign. The three most recent counts were filed following the August hearing, which resulted in the judge being temporarily suspended from the bench with pay until a final decision is reached.
In Monday’s hearing, Mando focused on the remaining counts. In his opening argument, he noted Jameson’s goal of addressing substance abuse issues in Calloway and Marshall counties is noble; however, the manner in which he went about trying to achieve that goal “violated the judicial canons.”
Richard L. Walter, Jameson’s attorney, stated in his opening argument that the evidence will show Jameson was trying to serve the people of Marshall and Calloway counties through trying “to eradicate, as best he could in his position, the most serious problem those two counties have – drug addictions.”
“He was there truly as a public servant, truly trying not to benefit himself but to benefit the people that elected him, that put him in the position as circuit judge to not only take care of court business, but also take care of people business. And that people business is what brought him to this tribunal, saying that he asserts his power; he overstepped; he shouldn’t have done this and shouldn’t have done that in the manner in which he did. He took the initiative. He’s proud of what he did, and we’re going to hear that time and time again.”
Mando began his presentation by calling Sarah Gibson, Jameson’s administrative assistant, to the stand. Her testimony was largely related to communications with Jameson around a subpoena issued by the JCC in September.
Gibson stated that Jameson called her and asked why no one at the office had told him about receiving the subpoena. She advised that she was under the impression that she could not contact him because of the temporary suspension. Jameson expressed concern over documents that related to the JCC proceedings that he was not able to retrieve from his office following his suspension, and he advised Gibson to call him if anyone came to pick those documents up.
Jameson’s staff attorney, Landon Norman, also testified. Like Gibson, his gave testimony related to the JCC subpoena as well as Jameson continuing to use judicial resources. Regarding the subpoena, Norman said he received three text messages and an email from Jameson all within 30 minutes requesting that he call Jameson. When he called, Jameson requested that Norman provide copies of any documents turned over to the JCC that could be considered confidential, which Norman did not do.
Marshall County Circuit Court Clerk Tiffany Griffith was also called to the stand. She testified to her office’s processes related to collecting fees for the CCB ankle monitor program. Griffith, who is also a CCB board member, said she and Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery inquired to AOC about their respective offices collecting fees related to the ankle monitor program. While AOC did not recommend that they take the fees, it did help the clerks set up their computer systems to be able to do so.
Griffith also gave testimony related to a conversation with Jameson concerning one of her deputy clerks, Lacey Cavitt, who filed a complaint against Jameson with the JCC, but that complaint was dismissed before formal proceedings were initiated. She felt that Jameson was trying to pressure her to discipline Cavitt for making Facebook posts in support of Jameson’s opponent in the current 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge race. Griffith advised that she could not discipline an employee for things they do on their own time; however, one of Cavitt’s posts mentioned work, and Griffith did talk to Cavitt about that, saying she could not make posts about work.
Chad Lampe, former WKMS station manager, was called to the stand regarding his interactions with Jameson around an open records request a reporter at the station submitted to the AOC for security camera footage of Jameson walking in the courthouse before it opened while inappropriately dressed. Lampe advised that he felt like Jameson was trying to pressure him into not running a story about the video when Jameson advised that he had already been in contact with Murray State University President Bob Jackson and stated that Jackson was not happy about the station submitting the request.
Lampe, who left WKMS roughly two months later, stated that the decision to not run the story was made independently by the news director because the content of the video was of a personal nature and did not constitute a news story. Although Lampe did not receive direct retribution as a result, he testified that the interaction did play a role in why he ultimately left the university.
Jameson himself took the stand at the end of the day. His testimony was about the CCB, its ankle monitor program, the ReLife project and the Fletcher Group’s involvement in that project. Mando did not finish his line of questioning before adjourning for the day; he will commence the remainder of his questions for Jameson Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled to continue all week.
