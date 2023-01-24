FRANKFORT – As of Friday, former Circuit Court Judge James (Jamie) Jameson is suspended from practicing law in Kentucky for failing to pay his Kentucky Bar Association dues.
Per the notice of suspension for non-payment of dues issued by KBA President Amy D. Cubbage on Jan. 20, Jameson has until Monday, Jan. 30 to notify any clients he has involved in active litigation about the suspension and advise them to seek other counsel. He must also notify any courts where he has pending matters.
Jameson may appeal the suspension to the Kentucky Supreme Court within 30 days. The appeal must include “an affidavit showing good cause why the suspension should be revoked.”
In order to maintain their licensure to practice in the commonwealth, attorneys pay annual dues by Sept. 1. KBA dues are uniquely structured so that new lawyers pay less ($220) than those who have long-established practices ($310); also, dues for judges ($150) are lower than they are for attorneys. A $50 late fee is assessed after the due date has passed. If dues remain unpaid after Oct. 15, a notice of delinquency is filed and an additional $50 fee is assessed.
Attorneys suspended per non-payment may apply to have their license restored by paying the balance owed and submitting the required documentation, according to KBA’s website.
The restoration application must be accompanied by numerous documents, including affidavits from three attorneys licensed in Kentucky attesting to the applicant’s character and fitness as an attorney. Certification that the applicant is up to date on continuing legal education (CLE) requirements, certification from the Office of Bar Counsel regarding the applicant’s disciplinary history and a memorandum from KBA Accounting/Membership Department stating all bar dues and licensure fees are paid in full.
Fees totaling $150 are assessed to obtain the required certifications and memorandum. The applicant also pays a $350 restoration filing fee.
