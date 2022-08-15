Jameson temporarily suspended from bench

Calloway/Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson gives his closing argument at the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission hearing Friday. The hearing was held to determine whether Jameson should be temporarily suspended from the bench until the disposition of the formal proceedings against him is complete.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE / Ledger & Times

HOPKINSVILLE – The Christian County Justice Center Circuit Courtroom 1 housed an atypical proceeding Friday as the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) heard arguments on whether Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson should be temporarily suspended until the formal proceedings against him are concluded. Following nine hours of testimony and videos and over an hour of deliberation, the JCC announced that, by a vote of 3-2, it is in the best interest of justice to temporarily suspend Jameson, with pay, until final adjudication of the matter before them.

Afterward, Jameson said the hearing went the way he thought it would; however, he noted that it did not go that way for the reasons he previously imagined.