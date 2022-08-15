Jameson temporarily suspended from bench

HOPKINSVILLE – The Christian County Justice Center Circuit Courtroom 1 housed an atypical proceeding Friday as the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) heard arguments on whether Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson should be temporarily suspended until the formal proceedings against him are concluded. Following nine hours of testimony and videos and over an hour of deliberation, the JCC announced that, by a vote of 3-2, it is in the best interest of justice to temporarily suspend Jameson, with pay, until final adjudication of the matter before them.
Afterward, Jameson said the hearing went the way he thought it would; however, he noted that it did not go that way for the reasons he previously imagined.
“Actually, it was better than I was expecting, if you want to know the truth,” Jameson said. “First of all, for the type of allegations we’re dealing with, they’ve never, that I’m aware of, ever had a pre-removal hearing like that. … I didn’t think we were going to get any kind of fair shot at all because they had it set for a Friday, and they had said they expected it to be over by noon.”
Jameson credited his attorney, Richard L. Walter of Boehl, Stopher and Graves LLP in Paducah, with doing a very good job of “getting them to let us present more witnesses and have a reasonable hearing as far as the number of witnesses and testimony.”
JCC Chairman R. Michael Sullivan presided over the proceeding. Commission members present were Janet L. McCauley, Campbell District Judge Karen A. Thomas, Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry, Pike County Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman, Court of Appeals Judge Jeff S. Taylor and Carroll M. Redford III. Joe Ellis of Benton recused himself from the proceeding.
The Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges, filed June 13 and amended July 21, alleges four counts of misconduct. Counts I and II were largely related to the Community Corrections Board (CCB) and the role Jameson played in the creation, development, implementation and operation of the CCB’s ankle monitor program. Jameson was also accused of mismanaging his courtroom, engaging in retaliatory actions, deviating from acceptable judicial conduct standards (Count III) and pressuring attorneys to donate to his campaign (Count IV).
Jameson filed a 234-page response wherein he claimed that the complaints filed against him with the JCC were politically motivated, noting that the complainants are supporters of Andrea Moore, his opponent in the current race for Circuit Court Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, which includes both Calloway and Marshall Counties. Jameson contended that some of the allegations were “untimely at best” and questioned their authenticity, suggesting that, if the violations were truly egregious enough to warrant notifying the JCC, the complaints would have been filed sooner.
Friday’s hearing was restricted to two counts. Prosecutor Jeffrey C. Mando, an attorney with Adams Law, PLLC, in Covington, ignored those related to the CCB and pursued the third and fourth counts. He called two witnesses, Benton attorney Lisa DeRenard and Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire, and played an hour of video clips from Jameson’s courtroom.
In a post-hearing interview, Jameson said Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust was on the prosecution’s witness list; however, he was not present for the hearing.
The case presented by the prosecution focused on DeRenard’s accusation that Jameson pressured her to financially support his re-election campaign and to file a bar complaint against a public defender who practices in the 42nd Judicial Circuit; allegations that he retaliated against Sergeant over Court Security Jeff Daniels for disseminating a courthouse surveillance video by asking Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire to terminate or re-assign him; and the judge’s courtroom demeanor, including his treatment of litigants, attorneys and courthouse staff.
DeRenard testified that Jameson called her in mid-December, seeking her “support” for his upcoming campaign. She acknowledged that he did not specifically ask for a donation, but she interpreted that to be the subtext he was conveying and felt that she was pressured to offer a contribution.
Murray attorney Mike Pitman and Benton attorney Tom Blankenship both testified that, like DeRenard, Jameson contacted them and asked if they would support his campaign. Both said that Jameson never asked them for campaign donations and that, while they did make contributions, neither felt pressure to do so.
Blankenship and Pitman also testified that, in their respective dealings with DeRenard in the courtroom, they have never known her to be timid or to easily cave to pressure. McCracken County Jail Major Darryl Carr, who previously worked at the Benton Police Department, concurred that he has not known DeRenard to be acquiescent in the courtroom.
Jameson’s wife, Jenny Jameson, testified to her interactions with DeRenard regarding the campaign. Her testimony became emotional when she said she had considered DeRenard a friend, which made her accusations against Jameson particularly hurtful to her. Both Jameson and his wife spoke of DeRenard’s apparent enthusiasm for his campaign.
DeRenard also testified about a personal exchange she had in court with public defender Amy Harwood-Jackson.
“She basically said that she had helped someone file a judicial claim, that there were going to be many more judicial complaints filed,” DeRenard said. “They needed somebody neutral that could get on Facebook and talk about the sheer number of these judicial complaints. They didn’t really care what the outcome was going to be, said they were looking for numbers and for the public to know about the number of judicial complaints. I was just aghast listening to that. The vitriol that she had towards Judge Jameson was stunning.”
DeRenard said that, while she was uncomfortable with what she interpreted as Jameson’s request for her to monetarily support his campaign, she believed “his actions went too far” in early May when he suggested that she file a complaint with the Kentucky Bar Association against Harwood-Jackson.
“We were unsure about if she did it exactly during court or was it a break outside or what was it? Lisa (DeRenard) made it very clear that it was in court that (Harwood-Jackson) came up and said those mean things in court,” Jameson said. He later added, “After hearing the testimony yesterday, as a candidate, I am beginning to seriously doubt whether the local public defender’s office is complying with the policies of that agency. As a candidate, I believe Frankfort should take a serious look into what is happening in their office.”
The videos chosen by the prosecution covered roughly four incidents, dating back as far as Jameson’s first year on the bench. Three of the videos showed incidents where the judge charged people with contempt. One of those was a defendant who became upset when his probation was revoked; another was the grandfather of a defendant whose probation was revoked; and the final video was of a deputy jailer who was held in contempt for refusing to admit an inmate sent from the courthouse without contacting the judge first.
Another set of videos from 2017 showed interactions between Jameson and Moore wherein he suggested that she did not understand the law she used to support her request that her client’s sentences run concurrently. Jameson claimed that the reason Moore is running against him can be seen in that video.
“She had a mentally ill client that I felt like she was not standing up for, and he was in no position to stand up for himself,” Jameson explained. “He had been in jail for several months, waiting on a competency evaluation that took forever. Honestly, I was more concerned about her client’s well-being, I feel like, than she was. … He had charges in several jurisdictions, and it was the difference between a whole lot of years in prison whether they could run concurrent or consecutive. … Quite frankly, it was quite clear that she didn’t know the law, and she never took time to go and figure it out.”
Pitman, Blankenship, Carr and Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery all said that Jameson’s decorum in the courtroom has always been respectful and professional. Blankenship remarked that Jameson “bends over backwards” to help pro se litigants (i.e., litigants who represent themselves).
Avery said that the judge has an “excellent reputation with the bar in Calloway County.” She said she has not fielded any complaints from the public about Jameson; however, she has heard from several who wish to express appreciation to Jameson for saving their lives.
“I can think of three (to) five people who were before him as defendants who had substance use disorder and, ultimately, they were able to turn their lives around and wanted to thank him,” Avery said.
“I’m trying,” Jameson said in his closing argument. “… Help me. Tell me how to do it better. I’m trying to do some big things to make a big difference; things that needed to change. … I’m just trying to solve a problem.”
