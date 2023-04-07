JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (TNS) Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced his long-expected run for governor on Thursday, asserting Missouri Republicans had “failed to deliver” on conservative policies, falling behind other red states.

“Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver. I’m running to change that,” Ashcroft, 49, of Jefferson City, said in a statement announcing his candidacy.