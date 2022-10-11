MURRAY – A catastrophic fire broke out in a storage building located east of Murray at Papa Smurf Storage Saturday night. The fire, which destroyed 17 units and damaged another 10 units, will be investigated by the state Fire Marshal.

“We are deeply saddened by the amount of damage and loss that was caused by Saturday’s fire,” Papa Smurf Storage owner Sheila Dever said in a statement. “We empathize with our tenants affected, as we also lost our own personal unit. Tenants whose units were damaged have been notified. Units 1-16 were burned down. Smoke damage can be found in units 215-224. The fire was caused by an individual tenant and is still under investigation. We are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly and prevented the fire from spreading further.”