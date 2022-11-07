MURRAY – In a ruling released Friday afternoon, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) deemed 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson unfit, removed him from office effective Nov. 14 and disqualified him from holding the office in the upcoming term should he win his current bid for re-election.

Calloway County Court Clerk Antonia Faulkner advised that Jameson’s name will still be on the ballot; furthermore, all votes cast for him will be counted. Faulkner was still awaiting additional guidance from the State Board of Elections at press time.