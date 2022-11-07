MURRAY – In a ruling released Friday afternoon, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) deemed 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson unfit, removed him from office effective Nov. 14 and disqualified him from holding the office in the upcoming term should he win his current bid for re-election.
Calloway County Court Clerk Antonia Faulkner advised that Jameson’s name will still be on the ballot; furthermore, all votes cast for him will be counted. Faulkner was still awaiting additional guidance from the State Board of Elections at press time.
The decision can be overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court. Should the high court overturn the JCC’s ruling, Jameson could serve in the upcoming term, provided he wins the election. Jameson is expected to file his appeal early this week.
“Once we appeal that, then their order is stayed indefinitely until the Supreme Court is able to go through hearing all the evidence, etc., and make their decision on whether or not this last JCC order is rational or outside of the lines,” Jameson said.
A stay on the JCC’s order would mean Jameson could remain on the bench for the duration of the appeal process, which could take months. Theoretically, as long as the appeal is still pending, Jameson could finish out his term, or, should he win the election, he would be able to start the new term, which begins Jan. 1, until the Supreme Court makes its decision.
JCC entered its findings of fact, conclusions of law and order on the second day of early voting, just four days before the election. Notably, the timing of the filing essentially prevents Supreme Court intervention prior to the election.
“You would think with all of the conversations about this being political that the wise thing to do would’ve been to wait until after the election to avoid any more proof of that,” Jameson said.
Per the order, Jameson is disqualified from taking office in the successive term, provided he wins Tuesday’s election. Jameson, however, said that the JCC does not have the authority to remove a judge from a term that has not started when they have already filed to run as a candidate.
“There’s Kentucky case law that discusses that very issue,” Jameson said, noting this was something his legal team began researching in January because it was an important factor in determining their strategy. “… The idea being that you can only punish somebody for doing something in the term that they’re in. A person has a constitutional right to run for office.
By 5-0 vote, the JCC found Jameson guilty on each of the seven counts of misconduct against him. His conduct, per the order, violated 18 Rules of the Judicial Canons, which dictate the ethical standards of judges in the commonwealth.
Not all of the seven commission members who sat on the panel at the final hearing voted. Votes were cast by JCC Chair Hon. R. Michael Sullivan, Court of Appeals Judge Glenn E. Acree, Circuit Judge Mitch Perry, District Judge Karen Thomas and citizen member Janet McCauley; Court of Appeals Judge Jeff S. Taylor, District Judge Elizabeth Chandler and Carroll M. Redford, III were present at the hearing but did not vote. Citizen member Joe Ellis recused.
On Count I, the JCC found Jameson guilty based on the following acts:
• He created the Community Corrections Board (CCB), a nonprofit organization, improperly;
• Held out the CCB as a properly formed community corrections board without meeting statutory requirements for such boards;
• Did not have approval from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to apply local rules and procedures he developed;
• Communicated with vendors to solicit pricing and specifications for ankle monitors before preparing and submitting, by way of his staff attorney, a bid on CCB’s behalf and participating in the bidding process; and
• Used the prestige of his office to influence elected officials and others to promote CCB’s ankle monitor program as a cost saving measure and expressed his legal opinion that the ankle monitors used at the time violated the law.
JCC also found Jameson guilty on Count II, citing that Jameson:
• Communicated with CCB staff about, among other things, ankle monitor rules, alleged violations and orders for cases over which he presided;
• Received direct notification of violations and instructed CCB staff to notify him directly about violations;
• Issued arrest warrants based upon violation notices from CCB staff who were not Court of Justice employees, effectively cutting out pretrial services from the process;
• Collected fees, managed financial transactions and wrote checks on behalf of the CCB; and
• Created the appearance of impropriety by ordering defendants to participate in the ankle monitor program.
Concerning Count III, JCC cited the following actions in determining Jameson’s guilt:
• He held the offices of president and director of CCB and operated CCB from his judicial chambers;
• Displayed behavior that was not “patient, dignified and courteous;”
• Pressured attorney Lisa DeRenard to file a bar complaint against another attorney and to draft a sworn statement in response a the JCC complaint; and
• Retaliated against a court security officer at the Marshall County Judicial Building for alerting media outlets about a security surveillance video showing the judge inappropriately dressed in the courthouse early in the morning.
Similarly, Jameson was found guilty of Count VII, which alleged Jameson pressured former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe to quash a story related to the security video. The order stated his actions demonstrated an attempt to use the power and prestige of his office for personal gain.
Notably, on this subject, JCC made the following comment: “Much ado appears to have been made about this after-hours courthouse security video, but it appears to have been Judge Jameson’s own actions that brought it to the attention of the media and the Commission and caused it to rise to the level of requiring Commission review.”
On Count IV, based on the testimony of staff attorney Landon Norman and DeRenard, Jameson was found guilty of using his influence and prestige to pressure individuals to donate to his re-election campaign.
Counts V and VI were related to Jameson’s actions following his temporary suspension hearing that took place in August. The charges contained in Count V were connected to Jameson’s interference with his judicial staff complying with a subpoena issued by JCC attorney Jeffrey C. Mando. JCC found Jameson guilty of attempting to obstruct justice repeatedly and impede the JCC’s authority to investigate the charges against him.
In the footnotes, the JCC provided additional comments related to Count V.
“A common thread through all improper actions of Judge Jameson is his overriding desire to maintain total control,” the order read. “It is also part of his downfall.”
In response, Jameson said, “They’re welcome to their opinion. They clearly think that judges should go in and do their docket and go home, and I think the taxpayers disagree. I think if you’re on a salary that is paid for by the taxpayers, you should be working very hard to earn that salary and doing what you promised to do.”
The commission concluded that Jameson’s actions as set forth in Count V warranted referral to the Supreme Court, noting they “are, and should be, subject to the review and exercise of contempt powers of the Supreme Court.”
In Count VI, JCC charged Jameson with continuing to utilize judicial resources following his temporary suspension in August. While the commission found him guilty of the charges in Count VI, it was not considered by voting members, neither was it factored into the disciplinary actions imposed by JCC in its order because, on Oct. 31, the Supreme Court entered a writ of prohibition and vacated the JCC’s temporary suspension order, declaring it void ab initio (from the beginning).
“The Supreme Court weighing in on them not following their own rules didn’t roll them back one bit,” Jameson said.
In addition to ordering Jameson’s removal from his current term and disqualification from holding office in the upcoming term, it was noted the commission’s belief that “it has a good faith basis under Gordon v. Judicial Conduct Comm’n to find and conclude that Judge Jameson should be permanently removed from judicial office.”
“This is no surprise in any way, shape or fashion,” Jameson said. “They’re obviously trying to impact the election, which is what we’ve claimed from day one. … You’ve got all these complaints from about four different individuals that agreed to be part of all that up front, people that had never filed complaints before any judge.”
