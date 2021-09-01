MURRAY – Employers across the area are experiencing historic worker shortages. Many companies recruiting talent are having difficulty connecting with job seekers. To help employers showcase available opportunities and to make it easy to connect job seekers with area employers, the West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of partners to sponsor a job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Murray State University’s CFSB Center, located at 1401 State Route 121 North. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
Employers from across the area are registering to participate. Job seekers can explore full-time or part-time jobs from multiple industry sectors, from positions requiring no high school diploma or GED to positions requiring advanced college degrees. They can also connect with companies who offer Second Chance Employment – meaning that they accept applications and hire individuals with felony convictions or individuals recovering from substance abuse.
Despite the worker shortage, job seekers struggle connecting with employers. Hosting a job fair allows everyone the opportunity to learn about the companies who are hiring, to meet their human resources team, and to ask questions.
Joining the Workforce Board to sponsor the event is the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation, along with Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers and Pepsi MidAmerica.
Employers interested in registering for the event should contact the Career Discovery Center at 270-809-6770.
