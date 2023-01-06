Jones sentenced to 7 years for 2nd-degree manslaughter

Benjamin Shane Jones, left, and his defense attorney, Mitch Ryan, listen as the prosecutor speaks in Calloway Circuit Court Thursday during Jones' sentencing hearing. Circuit Court Judge Andrea Moore sentenced Jones to seven years in prison for the charge of second-degree manslaughter.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Benjamin Shane Jones was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla in December 2020.

Jones, 42, of Murray, recently entered an Alford plea for the manslaughter charge and was sentenced by Calloway Circuit Judge Andrea Moore. A defendant entering an Alford plea, pursuant to North Carolina vs. Alford, does not admit guilt but does concede that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict if the case were brought to trial.