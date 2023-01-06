Jones sentenced to 7 years for 2nd-degree manslaughter

MURRAY – Benjamin Shane Jones was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla in December 2020.
Jones, 42, of Murray, recently entered an Alford plea for the manslaughter charge and was sentenced by Calloway Circuit Judge Andrea Moore. A defendant entering an Alford plea, pursuant to North Carolina vs. Alford, does not admit guilt but does concede that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict if the case were brought to trial.
Jones is set to serve seven years for second-degree manslaughter, which will be served concurrently with sentences from a second case. He is expected to concurrently serve an 18-month sentence for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine) and a one-year sentence for first-degree bail jumping. Charges of buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication from a controlled substance were dropped by the Commonwealth.
Mancilla was Jones’ neighbor on Cook Store Trail. According to a report from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Mancilla’s ex-girlfriend was Jones’ current girlfriend at the time of the shooting. Jones told deputies that he had gone outside to put his dog on a leash when Mancilla started yelling at him from behind and making threats, allegedly saying, “We know where your mom lives” and “We know where your brother lives.” Jones told deputies he ran back inside his home, grabbed his pistol and put it in his pocket. Jones said he then went back outside, and at that time, Mancilla allegedly grabbed a rock off the hand rail and threw it at Jones, striking him in the head.
“Mr. Jones stated that Mr. Mancilla continued up the handicap ramp towards Mr. Jones,” the report from CCSO said. “Mr. Jones stated that Mr. Mancilla reached into his pocket and Mr. Jones thought he was reaching for a gun so he pulled his gun out and shot Mr. Mancilla one time in the chest. Mr. Jones stated that Mr. Mancilla tried to run back to his house, but kept falling down, eventually coming to a rest next to the driveway.”
At that time, Jones reportedly told one of the people inside his home to call the police. When CCSO deputies arrived, they observed Jones kneeling in the driveway with his hands up and the victim lying on his side next to the driveway, the report said.
Jones and his girlfriend told deputies that Mancilla had pulled a gun on Jones multiple times over the last few months, with the girlfriend saying she witnessed it on three occasions. She told deputies that Mancilla had also previously attacked Jones with a knife in his hand. She said they had called police multiple times over the previous six months and Mancilla had been warned by law enforcement to stay away from her and Jones, but he did not listen.
Jones’ attorney, Mitch Ryan, asked the court to consider imposing a period of supervised probation instead of sending Jones to prison. He said he thought it was important to remember that – unlike defendants who are allowed to leave their home with an ankle monitor – Jones was completely confined to his home after indictment and had virtually no social interactions beyond those with his girlfriend and his mother. Ryan said Jones had served more than 500 days and would be eligible for parole seven days after the sentencing hearing.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said the Commonwealth was not asking for the sentences for bail-jumping and drug charges to run consecutively after the manslaughter sentence but was asking for the penalties to be imposed. He noted that at the time Jones was arrested for the lesser charges in June 2021, he had not yet been indicted for murder. That indictment came on Sept. 2, 2021, almost nine months after the shooting.
“This is a case that took quite a bit of investigation,” Burkeen said. “I know the grand jury looked at that very closely, and that (explains) the delay in the indictment. It started off as a murder indictment; it was amended down to a Class C felony manslaughter, and I think that’s reflected through the plea negotiations, mediation, consultation with the victim’s next of kin and taking into consideration potential self-defense arguments that were important. But at the end of the day, he did ultimately enter an Alford plea to a homicide case. It’s a very serious charge, and someone lost their life in this situation.”
Burkeen said Jones will get 499 days of jail credit for the time he has already been incarcerated, the “vast majority” of which was home incarceration.
Moore said she had spent a lot of time looking over Ryan’s motion, and said Ryan had done a good job explaining the “mitigating factors” surrounding the case. While she said she would be imposing the Commonwealth’s recommended seven-year sentence, she left the door open for Ryan to enter a motion for shock probation.
“I do understand the stress that existed during that situation,” Moore said to Jones. “However, like the Commonwealth has stated, somebody did lose their life, and that is a serious situation. And I know that it’s also affected your life and your family’s lives, as well as the victim and the victim’s family. So at this time, I do believe that I am going to go ahead and incarcerate you; however, I am going to let your attorney know that I will consider a shock motion.”
“While we certainly wish the outcome of today’s sentencing was different, we wholeheartedly respect the judge’s decision and look forward to the next chapter of Shane’s life,” Ryan said after the sentencing. “In a lot of ways, he’s been imprisoned for over 500 days since he was indicted and now has something to look forward to as there are many opportunities for release right around the corner. I truly believe that Shane acted in the only way he could to save him and his loved ones lives.
“In a lot of respects, it is unfortunate that we were not able to take his case in front of a jury. However, there were two cases involved in this sentencing today, and the ever-present threat of additional serious charges. The agreed-upon Alford plea was reached after almost two years of hard work and the result of a mediation where many factors not necessarily related to the homicide case had to be considered by both Shane and the Commonwealth. We were pleased with the terms of the Alford plea. The uncertainty is now behind us, and we can work with 100% focus on Shane’s bright future with his wonderful family and friends. There is an opportunity in every obstacle.”
