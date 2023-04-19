FRANKFORT – (TNS) The merits of a lawsuit against a bill recently passed to ban slot-like “gray machines” from gas stations, bars and convenience stores across Kentucky are still in limbo.

But a judge had plenty to say about Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s efforts to change the court that would hear the case, which was filed against the state by some in the “gray machines” industry. Cameron’s office responded to the lawsuit by arguing that Senate Bill 126 should apply in this case. The bill was enacted to allow litigants to move their legal challenges related to state government or legislation to a randomly selected circuit court across the state.

