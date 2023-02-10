NEW YORK — (TNS) A New York City judge on Thursday extended his restrictive bail conditions for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

At a Manhattan federal court hearing, which Bankman-Fried traveled from California to attend, Judge Lewis Kaplan left in place bail conditions, despite the feds’ agreeing with Bankman-Fried’s lawyers to let him use specific messaging applications while waiting for trial.