Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WILMINGTON, Del. — (TNS) Flanked by attorneys, Hunter Biden strode into the U.S. courthouse in Wilmington on Wednesday expecting to quickly resolve federal charges that have become a distraction for his father’s reelection campaign.

But it soon became clear things weren’t going according to plan.