breaking
Judge sets trial date in Scott murder case
A Murray man accused of murder in the deaths of two women earlier this year will stand trial in September 2020.
MURRAY — In a status hearing this morning in Calloway Circuit Court, Judge Tim Kaltenbach, a McCracken Circuit judge who is presiding over the case as a special judge, set Scott’s trial for Sept. 8-25, 2020, in Calloway Circuit.
Kaltenbach took over the case after Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.
Scott, 51, is charged with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals in the second degree. He is accused of killing Tera Todd, 37, and Evelyn Scott, 77, both of Murray, on or around Feb. 7.
See a full story in Thursday’s Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.