Allen Weisselberg

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on Nov. 17, 2022, in New York City. The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, of criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — (TNS) A Manhattan jury delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the wide-ranging tax fraud case against Donald Trump’s family real estate business.

The jury started deliberating in Manhattan Supreme Court just before 1 p.m. Monday. More than 24 hours later it found the Trump Corp. guilty of all nine counts against it, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records and other related charges.