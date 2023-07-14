US-NEWS-PITTSBURGH-SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING-GET

The reflection the Joseph F. Weis Jr. US Courthouse where Tree of Life Congregation mass shooting suspect Robert Bowers will attend a hearing is seen in a window with a M-16 assault rifle displayed on Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH — (TNS) The Pittsburgh synagogue shooter is eligible for the death penalty, a jury decided Thursday, setting the stage for the trial to move forward to the next phase where jurors will ultimately decide whether he gets sentenced to death.

The jurors — seven women and five men — deliberated for about two hours over the course of two days. They signaled to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville about 9:30 a.m. that they’d reached a verdict.

