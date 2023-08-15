US-NEWS-KAN-NEWSPAPER-RAID-EXPLAINER-ZUM

In an unprecedented raid on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the Marion County Record office, the newspaper's reporters, and the publisher's home. 

 Mark Reinstein/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

If you follow the news closely, you may have heard about it over the weekend — the story was picked up by national outlets like CNN, The Associated Press and The New York Times, with First Amendment advocates voicing concerns about the newspaper’s press freedom rights.