Justice Thomas issues temporary order shielding Graham from testifying in Georgia election case

Then-President Donald Trump shakes hands with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 6, 2019.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — (TNS) Justice Clarence Thomas issued an order Monday that temporarily shields Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying about his phone calls to Georgia election officials after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss there in November 2020.

Thomas oversees appeals coming from the 11th Circuit Court based in Atlanta. Late last week, he had asked the Fulton County prosecutor to file a response by this Thursday so the full Supreme Court could weigh in on the issue.