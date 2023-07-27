MURRAY – Two juveniles are facing burglary charges after an investigation by the the Murray Police Department, the department said Wednesday.

According to a news release, MPD responded at 5:57 a.m. Monday to a local business around South Fourth Street in reference to a report of a shattered front glass door. Responding officers discovered that the business had been burglarized and began their investigation. During the course of the investigation, officers obtained evidence showing that two juveniles had burglarized the business.

