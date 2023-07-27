MURRAY – Two juveniles are facing burglary charges after an investigation by the the Murray Police Department, the department said Wednesday.
According to a news release, MPD responded at 5:57 a.m. Monday to a local business around South Fourth Street in reference to a report of a shattered front glass door. Responding officers discovered that the business had been burglarized and began their investigation. During the course of the investigation, officers obtained evidence showing that two juveniles had burglarized the business.
The two juveniles were charged with burglary in the third degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief in the first degree. Both juveniles were lodged at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Murray Police Department said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
